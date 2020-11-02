The 2020 presidential election will likely be decided by a few states. If this year’s election is anything like 2016, a small margin of votes in those crucial states could very well determine who will become the next American President.

With the election less than a week away, President Donald Trump and Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, are both focusing on key states in a last-minute effort to cement voter support.

The victor of this US election will likely be decided throughout eleven ‘battleground’ states.

In the US, it is not the candidate who wins the highest number of votes who becomes president. Instead, the electoral college has the casting vote, meaning the candidate who wins the most number of states is elected.

Each state has a specific number of ‘electoral votes’, calculated by the number of each state’s representatives, plus its two senators.

A candidate who wins 270 or more of a total of 538 electoral votes, wins the presidency. In an additional twist, all but two US states are ‘winner-take-all’, meaning whoever wins the state wins all of its electoral votes.

In the 2016 elections, Republican candidate Donald Trump won 304 electoral votes, while Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton won 227. Trump’s victory was largely because he was able to win by small margins in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, which had been previously held by Democrats.

Republicans and Democrats are expecting tight calls in the three states that ensured Trump his win in 2016, and are preparing for post-election legal battles where absentee and mail-in ballots have already resulted in legal cases.

Here are the 11 states that will decide the US 2020 elections.

Florida: 29 electoral votes.

From 1992 to 2016, the vote margin difference has not been more than 18,000 votes, out of a total of 50 million ballots cast in the same time period. The sunny southeastern state is always split down the middle, and will play a big role in Trump’s reelection campaign. Biden already enjoys a near guaranteed 226 electoral votes from states considered Democratic. Trump starts with a likely 126 confirmed electoral votes, meaning he cannot afford to lose states as much as Biden can.

Georgia: 16 electoral votes.

This southern bible-belt state has traditionally been dominated by Republicans, but with recent unrest over Black Lives Matter and a higher voter turnout, it becomes more uncertain. Polls show a tight margin between Trump and Biden so far. Election results could take a few days as mailed ballots are checked and counted.

North Carolina: 15 electoral votes.

In the last 50 years, this state has only supported two Democrats: southerner Jimmy Carter in 1976, and Barack Obama in 2008. But with changing demographics, younger and more college-educated voters - things could turn out differently. Biden will need to appeal to younger voters to win over rural-residing and traditionally Republican voters here.

Pennsylvania: 20 electoral votes.

This keystone state, known for being home to where the US constitution, declaration of independence, and Gettysburg address were written, voted for Trump in 2016. That was the first time it had voted for a Republican candidate since 1988, but it remains to be seen whether that trend will hold.

Trump is likely to aim at engaging more rural voters. Meanwhile, Biden has a significant hurdle to overcome, and will have to win large margins to overcome the newly established Republican presence there.