Monday, November 2, 2020

France reports records 52,000 new daily cases

French health authorities have reported 52,518 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record since the outbreak of the disease, versus 46,290 on Sunday.

That tally suggests the new lockdown put in place on Friday in the country is yet to produce its first effects, as hospitalisations for the disease have gone up by more than 1,000 again, reaching a four-month high of 25,143.

The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 infections rose by to 416, versus 231 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 345.

The cumulative number of cases now totals 1,466,433.

More than 3.6 million Slovaks take swab in nationwide testing

More than 3.6 million Slovaks have taken part in the nationwide coronavirus testing scheme over the past weekend and 38,359 or 1.06 percent tested positive, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said.

The central European country of 5.5 million used antigen tests, which return results in 15-30 minutes but are less accurate than standard PCR tests, in an attempt to identify a large portion of infected people, which the government argued could help avoid a hard lockdown.

Netherlands' cases up by around 8,300 in 24 hours

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has risen by nearly 8,300 over the past 24 hours, the slowest pace in roughly two weeks, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on showed.

The RIVM said the number of confirmed new cases of Covid-19 was 8,286, compared to a record high of 11,119 on October 30.

The number is being closely watched by the Dutch government, which is expected to announce tighter curbs on Tuesday.

Hungary to decide on fresh restrictions

The Hungarian government will decide later this week whether to impose new restrictions to curb a fast spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief told local Inforadio.

Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would be, but he was cited as saying that schools would remain open.

Over 2,300 new cases reported in Turkey

Turkey has registered 2,302 more novel coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The country's overall tally now stands at 379,775, the ministry said.

Some 1,521 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 327,007, while the death toll rose by 76 to reach 10,402.

A total of 139,103 more coronavirus tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 14.2 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 2,341, with 4.7 percent this week suffering from pneumonia.

11 Ajax players test positive

Amsterdam soccer club Ajax has had 11 players test positive for Covid-19 a day before their Champions League tie against Danish side FC Midtjylland on Tuesday, RTL Nieuws reported.

RTL said the club had not disclosed the names of the affected players.

Germany begins four-week partial shutdown to curb virus

A four-week partial shutdown has started in Germany, with restaurants, bars, theatres, cinemas and other leisure facilities closing down until the end of the month in a drive to flatten a rapid rise in coronavirus infections.

The restrictions that took effect on Monday are milder than the ones Germany imposed in the first phase of the pandemic in March and April. This time around, schools, kindergartens, non-essential shops and hairdressers are to remain open.

But leading officials decided last week that a “lockdown light” was necessary in light of a sharp rise in cases that has prompted many other European countries to impose more or less drastic restrictions.

Pakistan records highest daily case increase in three months

Pakistan registered more than 1,100 new cases, the highest daily number since July 30, the Health Ministry said.

With 1,123 new infections, the nationwide caseload reached 335,093, while 12 more people died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours pushing the toll to 6,835.

As many as 315,016 people have so far recovered, while active cases stand at 13,242.

On July 30, the South Asian country of over 200 million people recorded 903 cases of the novel virus, a figure which then started to decline.

Amid a resurgence in cases across Europe and other countries, health experts have warned of a second wave in Pakistan as well. To contain the outbreak, the government has made wearing of masks mandatory in public places.

Authorities also announced the shutting of all parks and entertainment venues by 6:00 p.m. local time (1300GMT) and markets, shopping centers, restaurants and banquet halls by 10:00 p.m. (1700GMT) nationwide.

Russia reports 18,257 new cases, 238 deaths

Russia reported 18,257 new coronavirus cases, including 4,796 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 1,655,038 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 238 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,473.

Indonesia reports 2,618 new cases, 101 deaths

Indonesia reported 2,618 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 415,402, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

This is the lowest daily rise of coronavirus cases since August 26.

It also reported 101 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 14,044. An additional 3,624 people had recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recovered cases to 345,566.