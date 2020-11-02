More than 50,000 people have participated in the biggest demonstration yet in Bangladesh over the publication of Prophet Muhammad's caricatures in France.

The rally which started at Bangladesh's biggest mosque was stopped from getting close to the French embassy where security has been stepped up amid mounting tensions over French President Emmanuel Macron's comments.

The march was more than two kilometres long and crowds – ignoring coronavirus social distancing rules – carried effigies of Macron, caricatures and a fake coffin for the French president.

Police estimated some 50,000 people took part in the third major anti-France protest in the past week while organisers said there were more than 100,000.

The protests were triggered after Macron defended the publication of the caricatures of Prophet Muhammad after a school teacher was decapitated in Paris for showing them to his students in a class. Depicting prophets is strictly avoided in Islam.

Muslims' objections to caricatures published in France centre around the complaint that the intention was to offend the community. French Muslims, in particular, see the cartoons in the larger context of policies seeking to repress expressions of Islam in France.

'Soldiers of the Prophet'

Protesters chanted "We are all soldiers of the Prophet", "We are not afraid of bullets or bombs" and "Macron, you are in danger." They burned one effigy of the French leader.

Police put up a barbed wire barricade across a major road to stop the demonstrators getting close to Dhaka's embassy district and the event broke up without trouble.

Monday's rally in Bangladesh was called by Hefazat-i-Islami, one of the biggest hardline religious political groups in the country of 168 million people.

Organisers said police had prevented thousands of others from joining the rally by stopping buses, trucks, and cars from entering the capital.

Junaid Babunagari, the firebrand deputy chief of Hezafat, called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make the Bangladesh parliament condemn Macron.

"I call on traders to throw away French products. I ask the UN to take stern action against France," he told the rally.

Bangladesh's government has so far not commented on France or the protests.

Other Hefazat leaders said Macron must apologise to Muslims around the world.

