Signature matches. Late-arriving absentee votes. Drop boxes. Secrecy envelopes.

Democratic and Republican lawyers already have gone to court over these issues in the run-up to Tuesday's election. But the legal fights could take on new urgency, not to mention added vitriol, if a narrow margin in a battleground state is the difference between another four years for President Donald Trump or a Joe Biden administration.

Trump has already attempted to cast doubt in advance on the results on Monday, as Biden pushed ahead on offence on the final full day of campaigning ahead of an election conclusion that could have consequences for the US for years to come.

The president threatened legal action to stop vote counting in crucial states including Pennsylvania, where both candidates campaigned on Monday, and his advisers put out a statement accusing Democrats of trying to “subvert state deadlines for receiving and counting ballots.”

If Pennsylvania ballot-counting takes several days, as is allowed, Trump charged that “cheating can happen like you have never seen.”

Biden dipped into Ohio, a show of confidence in a state that Trump won by 8 percent points four years ago. He focused on the central message of his campaign: that Trump cost lives by mismanaging America's response to the worst pandemic in a century.

“Donald Trump is not strong, he’s weak," Biden declared in Cleveland. "This is a president who not only doesn’t understand sacrifice, he doesn’t understand courage.”

Trump was spending the final day sprinting through five rallies, from North Carolina to Wisconsin. Beyond Ohio, Biden was devoting most of his time to Pennsylvania, where a win would leave Trump with an exceedingly narrow path. Biden announced an unusual move to campaign on Election Day, saying he would head to Philadelphia and his native Scranton on Tuesday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort. His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, will visit Detroit, a heavily Black city in battleground Michigan, and both of their spouses will hit the road too. Trump, at least for now, was not scheduled to travel on Tuesday.

A tale of two campaigns

The two men delivered their final messages, with Biden emphasising the pandemic. He declared that "the first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump,” and he promised he would retain the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, whom the president has talked of firing.

Trump, meanwhile, made only passing mention of what his aides believe are his signature accomplishments – the nation's economic rebound, the recent installation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett – preferring a more defensive tone.

He angrily decried the media's coverage of the campaign while complaining that he also was being treated unfairly by China, the Electoral College system and rock singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Votes arriving after Election Day

More than 93 million votes have already been cast, through early voting or mail-in ballots, which could lead to delays in tabulation.

Trump has spent months claiming without evidence that the votes would be ripe for fraud and refusing to guarantee that he would honour the election result.

In Scranton, Trump used stark terms to threaten litigation to stop the tabulation of ballots arriving after Election Day – counting that is allowed with earlier postmarks in some states.

He has said that “we're going in with our lawyers” as soon as the polls close in Pennsylvania and on Monday spoke ominously about the Supreme Court decision to grant an extension to count the votes after Tuesday.

“They made a very dangerous situation, and I mean dangerous, physically dangerous, and they made it a very, very bad, they did a very bad thing for this state," Trump declared. He said of Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, “Please don’t cheat because we’re all watching. We’re all watching you, Governor.”

There is already an appeal pending at the Supreme Court over the counting of absentee ballots in Pennsylvania that are received in the mail in the three days after the election.

The state’s top court ordered the extension, and the Supreme Court refused to block it, though conservative justices expressed interest in taking up the propriety of the three added days after the election. Those ballots are being kept separate in case the litigation goes forward. The issue could assume enormous importance if the late-arriving ballots could tip the outcome.

Lawyers on standby if cloudy election outcome heads to court

Both sides say they're ready, with thousands of lawyers on standby to march into court to make sure ballots get counted, or excluded.

One of Biden’s top legal advisers Bob Bauer pushed back at Trump’s promise of mobilising his lawyers after polls close to challenge certain ballots.

“It’s very telling that President Trump is focused not on his voters but on his lawyers, and his lawyers are not going to win the election for him,” Bauer said. “We are fully prepared for any legal hijinks of one kind or another. We’re not worried about it.”