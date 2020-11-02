On November 3, one of the most significant elections in US history will draw to a close.

It is no stretch to say that many believe the 2020 presidential campaign to be the most consequential – and most fateful – of any American election since 1864, when the existence of the Union, and with it the survival or extinction of slavery, was on the ballot.

Donald Trump’s presidency, and his takeover of the Republican Party, has been framed as a direct assault on the principles and institutions of liberal democracy and the rule of law that has ever risen from within an established liberal democracy.

His Democratic challenger and fellow septuagenarian Joe Biden on the other hand, is pegged as the return to ‘normal’ candidate, who will bring America back from the precipice and restore its prestige after four years of an erosion of norms and ceaseless scandals.

Trump still has a path to a second term – but as it stands it would take a polling debacle that makes 2016 look trivial.

According to a series of polls following the last Trump-Biden debate, the president’s chances of securing a victory now require winning states where he still trails with only a day to go until voting concludes.

In most of the core battleground states, the former vice president has maintained a stable, though not overwhelming lead over Trump.

At the time of writing, in Florida, Biden leads by between 3 and 5 points. The latest averages in Pennsylvania show him with a 5-point lead. Biden’s lead has grown to nearly 2 points in Wisconsin, and he’s ahead by at least 2 points in Arizona and North Carolina.

Back in 2016, there were a larger-than-usual share of voters who maintained that they were undecided or preferred a third-party candidate – a warning signal that Hillary Clinton’s lead was not safe. Clinton was not a well-liked nominee and Trump, her even more detested opponent, was gaining momentum in the closing weeks of the race.

None of that is happening this year: there are fewer undecideds in the polls and Biden is viewed much more favourably than Clinton was by a narrow majority of voters in the country.

While Trump hasn’t appeared to have closed enough of the gap that would be necessary, another comeback Electoral College victory would be a massive black mark for pollsters.

The great equaliser for the Republican candidates who won the presidency despite losing the popular vote – from George W Bush Jr in 2000 to Trump in 2016 – has been the Electoral College, whereby voters decide state-level contests rather than the national one, which is why it’s possible for a candidate to win the most votes nationally but still be defeated by the Electoral College.

Each state gets a certain number of Electoral College votes partly based on its population and there is a total of 538 up for grabs, so the winner is the candidate that captures 270 or more votes.

US citizens aged 18 years or over are eligible to vote in the presidential election, which takes place every four years.

However, many states have passed laws requiring voters to show identification documents to prove who they are before they can vote.

These laws are often put in place by Republicans who say it is to guard against voter fraud, but Democrats accuse them of using it as a form of voter suppression, often against poor and minority voters.

Voters will also be choosing new members of Congress when they fill in their ballots. Democrats already have control of the House of Representatives so they will look to keep hold of that while also trying to gain control of the Senate from the Republicans. All 435 seats in the House are up for election this year, while 33 Senate seats are up for grabs.

Election officials are expecting a large increase of mail-in ballots and early in-person voting, as well as a large turnout on Election Day. This could mean that the process of counting ballots may take longer than in previous elections, and potential legal challenges could also delay the results of key races.

It can take several days for every vote to be counted – and there is already warning that the wait might stretch into even weeks for the result this year because of an expected surge in postal ballots.

Once the votes are all counted, the results will be confirmed – and the implications are vast.

Newly elected policymakers in federal and state governments will be expected to immediately address several ongoing national crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, a cratering economy, climate change, and systemic racism – all while working to unite a deeply divided public.

Fate of the republic at stake?

Over the months leading up to the election, a consensus among everyone from mainstream media pundits (outside of Fox News), diplomats, political scientists, historians to national security officials has emerged: A second Trump term could irreparably damage the 244-year-old experiment of the American Republic.