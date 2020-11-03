Turkey has "strongly condemned" terror attacks in the Austrian capital Vienna near the central synagogue in which at least three people were killed, including an attacker, and 15 others wounded.

Ankara said "Turkey stands with Austrian people" and expressed sorrow at the loss of lives in the multiple shootouts.

"We are saddened to receive the news that there are dead and wounded as a result of the terrorist attack that took place in Vienna," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"For decades Turkey has been fighting terrorism in all its forms. We stand in solidarity with the Austrian people during this difficult time," it added.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Vienna. We express our condolences for those who lost their lives in this cowardly attack and wish a quick recovery for the injured," Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said.

"We stand in solidarity with Austria."

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Vienna," Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.