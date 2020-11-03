TÜRKİYE
Turkey 'stands with' Austria over shooting in Vienna
Ankara "strongly condemns" terror attacks in central Vienna that left at least three people dead and several others wounded.
Armed policemen patrol near the state opera following the shooting in the centre of Vienna, Austria, on November 2, 2020. / AFP
By Deniz Uyar
November 3, 2020

Turkey has "strongly condemned" terror attacks in the Austrian capital Vienna near the central synagogue in which at least three people were killed, including an attacker, and 15 others wounded.

Ankara said "Turkey stands with Austrian people" and expressed sorrow at the loss of lives in the multiple shootouts. 

"We are saddened to receive the news that there are dead and wounded as a result of the terrorist attack that took place in Vienna," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"For decades Turkey has been fighting terrorism in all its forms. We stand in solidarity with the Austrian people during this difficult time," it added.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Vienna. We express our condolences for those who lost their lives in this cowardly attack and wish a quick recovery for the injured," Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said.

"We stand in solidarity with Austria."

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Vienna," Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

Altun offered condolences to the families of those who died, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, adding, Ankara stands in solidarity with Austria. 

Country preparing for virus lockdown 

The shooting began just hours before Austria was to re-impose a coronavirus lockdown to try to slow the spread of Covid-19, and bars and restaurants played host to people enjoying a final night of relative freedom.

Authorities gave no indication of the identity of the assailants or reason for the attack.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
