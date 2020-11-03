POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Wales manager Ryan Giggs arrested: reports
Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, according to UK newspaper reports.
Wales manager Ryan Giggs arrested: reports
Wales manager Ryan Giggs seen during a match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, on October 11, 2020. / Reuters
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
November 3, 2020

Wales manager and Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, according to UK newspaper reports.

The Football Association of Wales issued a statement on Monday saying: "The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the National Team Manager, Ryan Giggs. The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time."

The Sun newspaper said police were called to the 46-year-old Giggs's home late on Sunday after reports of a disturbance.

Giggs was arrested and questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault, the newspaper said.

READ MORE:UEFA bans player for assault during goal celebration

RECOMMENDED

The Sun quoted a statement from Greater Manchester Police as saying: "Police were called at 10:05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault."

Wales have cancelled Tuesday's press conference when Giggs was due to name his squad for the friendly against the USA, and Nations League fixtures with the Republic of Ireland and Finland later this month.

Giggs was appointed Wales manager in January 2018 after a stellar playing career in which he won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups with Manchester United, and was capped 64 times for Wales.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December