Hurricane Eta has erupted quickly into a potentially catastrophic major hurricane as it heads for Central America, where forecasters warn of massive flooding and landslides across a vulnerable region.

Eta was a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 240 kph (150 mph), late on Monday, the US National Hurricane Center said. It was centred about 75 kilometres (45 miles) east of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, and moving west-southwest.

The centre said Eta was likely to strengthen further and could reach Category 5 before running ashore by early on Tuesday in Nicaragua, where it could bring rains measured in feet rather than inches.

Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches (380 to 635 millimetres) of rain, with 35 inches (890 millimetres) in isolated areas. Heavy rains also were likely in eastern Guatemala, southern Belize and Jamaica.

Storm surge up to 15 feet (4.5 metres) above normal tides was possible for the coast of Nicaragua.

Nicaragua's navy carried families in open boats, mostly women and children with the possessions they could carry from outer islands to the mainland under a low grey sky.

It prohibited the launching any boats along the stretch of coastline expected to receive Eta.