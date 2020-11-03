Iran's top cleric Ali Khamenei said the US presidential election's result will not impact Tehran's policy towards Washington.

"Our policy towards the United States is clearly set and does not change with the movement of individuals. It does not matter to us who comes and goes," Khamenei said in a speech carried live on state TV on Tuesday.

Khamenei was speaking on the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran.

"The students' attack on this den of spies was quite appropriate and wise," Khamenei said, referring to radical students who stormed the embassy and held 52 staff as hostage for an eventual 444 days.

There have been no US-Iranian diplomatic relations since.

Iran this year cancelled rallies and other events marking the embassy seizure because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus which has killed about 36,000 people in the country, the worst hit in the Middle East.