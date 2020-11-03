Two Austrian-Turks saved the life of a police officer and two elderly women in Vienna's terrorist attack that killed at least four people and injured 15 others.

Recep Tayyip Gultekin and Mikail Ozen were in Vienna’s city centre when the attack began. Both headed in the direction of the incident and saw the attackers shooting at civilians.

Gultekin came to the aid of an injured woman.

"After I carried the woman to a nearby restaurant, the terrorist pointed his gun at me," he said.

Then Gultekin hid from the gunman who was carrying a long-barrel assault gun.

However, he could not avoid being wounded.

“A pellet from this gun hit the back of my right leg. However, it did not cause any major injury.”

Gultekin and Ozen went to the nearest police station to report the incident.

Gultekin stated that they immediately went to the police station to gave information, then helped an old woman who was in shock from the attack near the scene.

They were also confronted with another attack on a police officer, noting that the medical teams did not approach the scene due to the attack.

“Other police officers were looking at him (wounded police), they did nothing while I shouted at them for help.”

"I told Mikail we will do this. We reached the police… We carried the police to the ambulance me, by holding his back, and my friend by his feet.”