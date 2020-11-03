On October 13, Bloomberg reported that US President Donald Trump asked the Pentagon to develop a strategy to withdraw troops from Somalia where they support the Somali government’s fight against Al Shabab with a “quasi-coalition” that also includes the EU, the UK, the AU and Turkey.

Following the emergence of the report, the Somali president tweeted, “a victory through this journey and for Somali-US partnership can only be achieved through continuous security partnership and capacity building support.”

This comes on the back of a tweet where President Trump declared that US troops serving in Afghanistan would be “home by Christmas!” as part of his wider policy to bring a halt to the country’s overseas “endless wars”. He elaborated his position, which has struck a chord with US voters in an ABC town hall, where he said, “I'm bringing our troops back from Afghanistan. I'm bringing our troops back from Iraq. We're almost out of almost every place.”

Somalia was declared an “area of active hostilities” by President Trump in early 2017, with AFRICOM describing Al Shabab as “the most capable terrorist group on the African continent in terms of the ability to potentially threaten Western interests regionally.”

This assessment isn’t unearned. Though Al Shabab is facing a Somali military which is more capable than it has been since the days of the Barre government - which has increasingly taken an offensive posture - AMISOM & a US drone campaign, Shabab remains a dynamic and adaptive foe.

The organisation has maintained its tempo, with a recent IED attack that it says demonstrates that the federal government hasn’t totally secured “Mogadishu’s major arteries.” The attack targeted the Director General of Immigration and Naturalization Directorate of Somalia, Mohammed Aden Kofi, who escaped.

Al Shabab was able to recapture Leego in late October, after the SNA briefly took the town before retreating to the Baledogle Airfield. The group also killed thirteen Somali soldiers when the SNA attacked them near Afgoye, northwest Mogadishu. They also claimed to have captured four towns in the Sanaag region, in the country’s north.

“Al-Shabaab remains a dangerous network that requires international pressure placed on its leadership, fighters, economic streams, and broader ambitions of destruction” said US Africa Command in an email to TRT World.

“U.S. Africa Command's contributions continue to help contain Al-Shabaab's violence and ambitions.”

Taking the fight to Al Shabab

Roughly between 650-800 US troops work in Somalia, which include special operations units that support AMISOM’s peacekeeping mission and the Somali National Army with training, intelligence and aerial support, and occasionally also conducting kill-or-capture raids.

The US has been critical in funding and training the Danab forces, an elite Somali Special Operations Force which is leading the battle against Al Shabab. Danab is currently over 700 men strong. “I would say most of the time they are able to go out on their own and perform missions on their own,” Brig. Gen. Miguel Castellanos told Military Times. The goal he said is to develop Danab to 3000 men.