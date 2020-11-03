The US national debt is projected to exceed its previous post-World War II record high over the next four-year presidential term, and be double the size of the US economy in 30 years. US debt is currently at $27.2 trillion dollars.

The November 3 Presidential election’s winner will be immediately confronted with the need to put America’s economic affairs in order. For voters across America, the different economic platforms and promises made by President Donald Trump and Presidential hopeful Joe Biden play a significant role in informing their vote.

Public Debt

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, an independent group, compared the pitches made by the two Presidential contenders, suggesting that ‘both plans would substantially add to the debt’, with little difference between them.

The CRFB assesses that Trump’s economic plan would increase debt by $4.95 trillion over ten years, compared to Vice President Biden’s plan, which would increase the public deficit by $5.6 trillion in the same period.

But that doesn’t say much on its own. Each economic plan consists of multiple measures to stimulate the economy, so even an expensive budget that yields a higher GDP (gross domestic product) could be described as a good step.

Instead, economists also look at the amount of total debt compared to the total size of the US economy. The key question is will this budget increase our existing debt, or reduce it? CRFB’s analysis shows that total public debt will rise from being 98 percent of the economy's total GDP to 125 percent by 2030 under Trump. Under Biden, that’s expected to rise to 127 percent.

Priorities

Trumpenomics consists of a 54-point agenda that promises to do many things. It includes lowering taxes, strengthening the military, increasing spending on aging infrastructure, more spending on military veterans and space travel, cheaper drugs, more school and health care choices, ending foreign wars, and reducing spending on immigrants.

Trump also unveiled the ‘Platinum Plan’ for Black Americans, which promises to treat Antifa and the Ku Klux Klan as terrorist organizations, make Juneteenth a public holiday, and support black economic prosperity by spending more on Black education and small businesses.

Biden on the other hand, promises to increase taxes on the high-income households and companies, alongside increased spending on child care and education, health care, retirement, disability benefits, infrastructure and research. Biden has also committed to lowering drug costs and ending wars abroad.

Making comparisons between their agenda’s is difficult. While Joe Biden presented detailed proposals for taxation and government spending, Trump only posted a bullet list of goals without detailing how he would achieve them.

Biden may do better, but isn’t bringing new ideas

According to Moody’s Analytics, Bidenomics will yield a better US economy. They explain why.

"Largely because of Biden’s substantially more expansive fiscal policies, the economy would return to full employment more quickly coming out of the pandemic than under Trump – in the second half of 2022 under Biden compared with the first half of 2024 under Trump."

Moody’s Analytics says that if a Bidenomics recovery is successful, it could possibly create 18.6 million new jobs, and increase household income through tax cuts by an average $4,800 per family. How did they reach that conclusion? Primarily Biden’s emphasis on acting fast, and expectations that Biden will reverse some of the tax cuts Trump gave to big businesses and the wealthy.