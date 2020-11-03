Turkish President Erdogan has said some European countries are going overboard by trying to redefine and reform Islam.

Erdogan spoke during a press conference following a Presidential Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Tuesday.

He said, "When the attacker is a Muslim they call it a terror attack, but when it's a non-Muslim they say it's an incident or the suspect has mental issues."

His comments come as anti-Islam and anti-Muslim sentiment spreads across Europe.

On Monday, a lone terrorist opened fire and killed at least four people on the streets of Austria's capital Vienna.

'No Muslim can be a terrorist, nor can any terrorist be a Muslim'

Last week, Erdogan said it was "a matter of honour" to stand against attacks on Prophet Muhammad in a parliamentary address to his governing party.

"Unfortunately, we are in a period when hostility to Islam and Muslims and disrespect for the Prophet is spreading like cancer, especially among leaders in Europe," he told his Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group on Wednesday.

Erdogan noted that France, and Europe in general, deserved better than the vicious, provocative and hateful policies of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We call on prudent Europeans to take action against this dangerous trend on behalf of themselves and their children for a bright future," he said.

Earlier this month, Macron accused French Muslims of "separatism" and described Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world."