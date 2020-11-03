US elections are notoriously expensive and they get incrementally more expensive every four years.

There is also one underlying truth to US elections: money matters, the more the better. And often, studies have shown that candidates with the most money tend to win.

This year’s elections are expected to break records, costing almost $14 billion, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. There are 60 countries with smaller GDPs.

When the 2016 elections, between Hillary Clinton and Trump, were finally tallied the bill ran to more than $6.3 billion. At the time the race to the White House cost $2.4 billion and the Congressional elections cost a whopping $4 billion.

In 2016, Clinton raised $1.4 billion and Trump raised $957 million. That election has proved to be an exception with the losing candidate raising more money. Some analysts have suggested that Trump in the 2016 election got significantly more free media coverage that would have cost hundreds of millions to achieve, simply because he was so bombastic.

“Ten years ago, a billion-dollar presidential candidate would have been difficult to imagine,” Sheila Krumholz, executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics, now they have quickly become the norm.

In 2012, Barack Obama raised $1.07 billion in contrast to his Republican opponent Mitt Romney who raised $992 million.

And in the 2008 presidential campaign, the difference between the candidates was even starker.

Obama raised almost $800 million whereas John McCain raised around $400 million.