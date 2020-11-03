Tuesday, November 3, 2020

More Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe amid resurge

Austria and Greece will become the latest European nations to impose spirit-crushing curbs to combat the surge, with a deadly terrorist attack in Vienna ahead of a partial lockdown compounding the misery.

The virus has infected over 46 million people worldwide, with more than 1.2 million deaths, and the acute outbreaks in Europe and America are sparking further alarm about the state of the already devastated global economy.

Austria's cases in recent weeks have surged well past the levels recorded in the spring, forcing the government to impose a curfew between 8 pm and 6 am starting Tuesday until the end of November.

Hungary closes bars, imposes night-time curfew

Hungary will close bars and entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew from midnight until 5am to curb a fast spread of virus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Orban said the government has introduced a "special legal order" as of midnight. However, schools remain open as well as shops, and restaurants.

Dutch to shut museums, cinemas, zoos

The Netherlands will tighten its partial virus lockdown with museums, cinemas, zoos and other public places to close for two weeks, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

"It is not going badly but it is not going well. The numbers of cases must go down faster," Rutte told a press conference. "That is a difficult message... but there is no other way."

France reports more than 850 daily deaths

French health authorities reported 36,330 new virus infections over the past 24 hours, well below the 52,518 record set on Monday, but the 854 daily death toll linked to the disease was the highest since April 15.

That tally was double Monday's 416 figure and the total number of fatalities now stands at 38,289

The cumulative number of cases now totals 1,502,763, the fifth-highest in the world.

1,817 more patients recovered in Turkey

Turkey registered 2,343 more novel virus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The country's overall tally now stands at 382,118, the ministry said.

Some 1,817 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 328,824, while the death toll rose by 79 to reach 10,481.

A total of 146,247 more tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 14.4 million.

Turkey reintroduces restrictions to curb virus spread

Turkish President Erdogan announced measures to be reintroduced to stem the spread of virus, with several public places to close earlier.

Hairdressers, wedding halls, swimming pools, astroturfs, theatres, cinemas, concert halls, and similar places will close at 1900 GMT, Erdogan told a news conference in the capital Ankara following the Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex.

The restrictions will also apply to cafes and restaurants, however, they will be allowed to offer food for takeaway after 1900 GMT.

Algerian president tests positive for virus

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tested positive for virus, but his condition is gradually improving as he receives treatment in a German hospital, the presidency said.

Algerian authorities had previously said Tebboune was in Germany for medical checks when he flew there last week, after saying people in his administration had the virus.

Italy reports 353 deaths, highest since early May

Italy reported 353 virus-related deaths, the highest daily figure since May 6 and up from 233 on Monday, the health ministry said.

Some 28,244 new virus infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, up from 22,253 on Monday.

France to transfer patients to Germany

France is planning to transfer virus patients to Germany for treatment within days as some hospitals creak under the pressure from spiking virus cases, a hospitals federation said.

Some patients in the heavily affected northern region of Hauts-de-France will moved to Germany as well as other parts of France, said Frederic Valletoux, president of the FHF hospitals federation.

The move comes as the government appeared to consider re-imposing a night curfew in Paris, in addition to the current confinement measures, to make it harder to skirt lockdown rules.

Hertha Berlin player Torunarigha tests positive

German soccer club Hertha Berlin says defender Jordan Torunarigha has tested positive for the virus.

Hertha says Torunarigha is in isolation and hasn’t displayed any symptoms.

Torunarigha had been training on his own because of an ankle injury which has kept him out of action since September. Hertha next plays Augsburg on Saturday.

Torunarigha is the third Bundesliga player to have tested positive in two days. Bayern Munich said defender Niklas Süle would miss its Champions League game against Salzburg following a positive test.

Sweden registers 10,177 new cases since Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 10,177 new virus cases, recorded since its previous update on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.

Cases in the Nordic country, which does not publish updated virus data over the weekend and Mondays, have risen sharply in recent weeks, repeatedly hitting daily records last week.

Sweden registered 31 new deaths, taking the total to 5,969 during the pandemic. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries, such as Spain and Britain.

Strict Irish curbs put 85,000 people temporarily out of work

Around 85,000 more people have claimed temporary virus jobless benefits since Ireland moved to the highest level of restrictions to fight the virus two weeks ago, fewer so far than the 150,000 estimated by government, data showed.

The limiting of restaurants to takeaway service and closure of non-essential retail pushed claims to almost 330,000 from 244,153 before the six-week measures were introduced on October 22, far below a peak of 600,000 during a stricter lockdown in May.

Swedish PM warns pandemic situation "very serious"

Virus cases are increasing fast in Sweden, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said as he announced stricter recommendations for another three regions.

"We have a very serious situation," Lofven told a news conference. "More and more intensive care beds are now being used to treat viruspatients. The respite we got this summer is over."

He also said parties at restaurants would be limited to eight people.

Hundreds of thousands in quarantine in Germany

Hundreds of thousands of people in Germany are in quarantine because they have tested positive for the virus or have come into contact with someone who has virus, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

Spahn, giving his first news conference since recovering from virus, said he felt humbled by his experience and was grateful that he had not been hit by more serious symptoms.

Bahrain allows Sinopharm vaccine candidate use in frontline workers

Bahrain has granted emergency approval for the use of a Chinese virus vaccine candidate currently in phase III trials on frontline workers, state news agency BNA said.

The vaccine candidate, nearing the end of phase III trials in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and Jordan, is a partnership between Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Group 42 (G42).

Tourist arrivals to Spain slump

The number of foreign visitors to Spain plunged during the first nine months of the year, official data showed, with the pandemic freezing a once-booming tourism sector.

Between January and September 16.8 million foreigners arrived in Spain, the world's second-most visited country, a drop of around 75 percent over the same time last year, national statistics institute INE said.

Spain, one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe by the pandemic, imposed a strict nationwide lockdown in March that was only fully lifted in late June and paralysed its key tourism sector.

Lebanon mulls new virus lockdown

Lebanon, mired in economic turmoil deepened by the Beirut port blast three months ago, is weighing a second nationwide lockdown to stem a surge in virus cases.

"Today we're at a very dangerous crossroads," said caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan, warning that hospitals are running out of intensive care beds.