Among the enduring aspects of what can only be described as the surreal popular cultural context of the 2020 US election has been the music selection that President Donald Trump has employed throughout his campaign.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with the oeuvre of the Make America Great Again rallies, fear not: The Trump campaign has uploaded the full playlist onto Spotify, so you can feel like you’re surrounded by a sea of unmasked people in red hats from the comfort of your own home.

Scrolling through the playlist yields a heady mix of nostalgic classic rock and infectious feel-good energy. And to the campaign's credit, it gets the crowd going. What the actual lyrics and themes that the songs are crafted around, don’t really matter – it’s the vibe they inspire.

The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” has been a mainstay on the campaign trail for Trump’s political career, often played as a closer after he’s done speaking. Others include “Free Fallin” by Tom Petty’; “Paradise City” by Guns N’ Roses; Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”; and the delightfully homoerotic energy of Village People’s “YMCA” and “Macho Man”.

Other sonically strange choices are Linkin Park’s “In the End”, which is near the top of the playlist, and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s classic track “Fortunate Son,” which truly epitomises how little the campaign cares about the message a song conveys and has become a favourite over the past few months.

The song, which rails against the privileged children of elites who got everything handed to them from their parents and managed to dodge the Vietnam draft, seems like the kind of track you’d want to reconsider if you thought your audience would care about the glaring connection.

Songwriter John Fogerty went in on Trump’s use of “Fortunate Son” in a statement that he tweeted out on October 16.

Cease-and-desist orders

Before and after assuming the presidency in November 2016, Trump’s relationship with popular musicians hasn’t been the best – to put it lightly.

Barely anyone wanted to perform at his inauguration in January 2017, and now most of the headlines recently have been about artists spurning Trump for using their songs at political gatherings.