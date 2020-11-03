The past four years have been an eventful period for the US media with President Donald Trump finding himself in frequent run-ins with major news outlets.

Trump has railed against the ‘fake news lamestream media’ and even labeled the media “enemy of the American People” in his attacks against news outlets.

Some of the president’s confrontations with reporters have gone down in journalistic annals for not just their entertainment value but also their complete lack of precedence.

One such example was Trump’s exchange with CNN reporter Jim Acosta in November 2018, which resulted in revocation of the journalist’s White House credentials.

Acosta challenged Trump on his characterisation of a migrant caravan traveling from Central America to the US as an ‘invasion’. In a subsequent war of words, Trump called the journalist a “rude, terrible person” and a female aide attempted to grab the microphone off the CNN reporter.

The exchange was one of many and it contributed to a trend, which had the UN raising concerns about freedom of press in the country.

Trump, for his part, accused media outlets of affording him a level of scrutiny it did not apply to his predecessors, as well as ignoring his economic achievements.

But concerns about free press aside, news outlets have also benefited with a surge in ratings brought about by the president’s many controversies.

The conservative Fox News channel drew 17 percent more viewers in the first month of Trump’s presidency when compared to the previous year. Its liberal rival, MSNBC, doubled its number of viewers.

The New York Times has also enjoyed a surge in subscribers since the Trump presidency began.

Despite the mixed blessings Trump’s presidency has brought, US outlets are divided along ideological lines.