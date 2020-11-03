For much of 2020, the US elections received little to no coverage in Turkey. Then suddenly in August, a video of Joe Biden, originally aired in January 2020 by the New York Times, resurfaced.

In the video, Biden expressed a willingness to work with the “opposition leadership” in a bid to remove Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from power in the 2023 elections.

Biden’s comments drew strong condemnation across Turkey’s political spectrum and wider society as internal interference in the domestic politics of the country - something that the US has decried when carried out by Russia in the 2016 US elections.

So how important are US elections for Turkey?

“The US elections have geopolitical ramifications not only for Turkey but the whole world,” said the retired Admiral Cem Gurdeniz speaking to TRT World.

Trump’s election in 2016, shocked much of the world, and his four years in power have upended old certainties about US global hegemony.

“The Trump administration has played an unprecedented role in the last 4 years to make tectonic changes in the world hegemonic system as well as US domestic policies,” says Gurdeniz adding that Trump’s policies anti-globalisation and inward-looking policies represent a “paradigm change."

The Washington Consensus, which was a policy term that saw countries adopting the American economic model and aligning with Washington’s foreign policy interests has been in precipitous decline since the 2008 financial crises argues Gurdeniz.

Trump’s rise is a reflection of that changing dynamic and “now we are living in a multi-polar world and the US cannot re-create the same economic, political and military conditions of post-World War II,” added Gurdeniz.