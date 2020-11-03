Swiss police have arrested two men as part of an investigation into Vienna's terror attack.

Two Swiss citizens, aged 18 and 24 were arrested in the city of Winterthur about 10 km from Zurich, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The two men were arrested on Tuesday afternoon in coordination with the Austrian authorities," Zurich cantonal police said.

"The extent to which there was a connection between the two arrested persons and the alleged assassin is currently the subject of ongoing clarifications and investigations which are being carried out by the responsible authorities."

Zurich cantonal police, members of the Federal Police and the city police in Winterthur were involved in the law enforcement operation, the statement said.

Daesh sympathiser

The suspect was identified as a 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen with a previous terror conviction for attempting to join the Daesh terrorist group in Syria.

Police searched 18 properties as well as the suspect's apartment, detaining 14 people associated with the assailant who are being questioned, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

The attacker, identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, was armed with a fake explosive vest, an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete, according to Nehammer.