Hurricane Eta, one of the most powerful storms to hit Central America in years, has plowed into Nicaragua in an impoverished region of its Caribbean coast, battering homes and infrastructure and threatening deadly floods.

Eta came ashore south of the port of Puerto Cabezas, pulling roofs off houses, knocking down trees and power lines, and causing flooding in the region, said Guillermo Gonzalez, the head of Nicaragua's disaster management agency SINAPRED.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Eta was an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, bringing "catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and landlines" to Nicaragua and portions of Central America.

"We're really afraid, there are fallen poles, there's flooding, roofs torn off, some of the zinc on my house fell off," said Carmen Enriquez, a resident of Puerto Cabezas.

"We spent the whole night with strong gusts of wind, accompanied by rain," Kenny Lisby, head of a local radio station, told AFP news agency. "It's possible there will be quite a lot of destruction."

As of the early afternoon, the storm had so far "not done catastrophic material damage" as some had feared, Vice President Rosario Murillo said in a national broadcast.

READ MORE:Flooding feared as Hurricane Eta heads to Central America

'We're in a pretty ugly situation here'

Nevertheless, around 1,227,000 people in Nicaragua, including nearly 500,000 children, were at risk from the storm's fury, the UN children's agency UNICEF said in a statement.

When it struck the coast, Eta was blowing potentially devastating winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kph) the NHC said. The storm should weaken rapidly as it advances inland, it added.

In neighboring Honduras, rivers burst their banks, towns, and cities on the Atlantic coast flooded, and landslides hit roads.

Nicaraguan officials said there were still no reports of deaths or injuries.

But in Honduras a 13-year-old girl died in a mudslide on her home in a neighborhood of the northern city of San Pedro Sula, which has been hammered by rain, authorities said.

The indigenous regions in Eta's path in northern Nicaragua are some of the country's poorest. Many people live in wooden homes that stand little chance against such a powerful storm.