This article is regularly updated with the latest election results.

With the US 2020 Presidential elections fully underway, the race between President Donald Trump and Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is still too close to call.

With only a handful of states still in play, we bring you the ones still up for grabs. With millions of votes still uncounted in key toss-up states, and over 10 million nationwide, the election’s victor is still unclear. Early on in the election, President Donald Trump outperformed in Texas and Florida, and won by a large margin in Ohio and Iowa, contrary to poll expectations.

Who’s in the lead?

With 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden currently holds 248 votes, while Trump is trailing behind with 214 votes. The major toss-up states that have still not been confirmed could radically change the political map.

Who could win?

If Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Alaska and North Carolina is finalised as a victory, it could bring up his total votes to 267. Biden is expected to win Arizona, Nevada, and Maine, which would strongly solidify his position.

Michigan, a key contender still has another 4% of votes to count, which could swing towards Trump or Biden.

A Biden victory would mean he would have to cement Pennsylvania and Georgia. In 2016, Trump won the Presidential election by a margin of 77,000 votes from three states.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of who’s leading, who’s behind, and how many uncounted votes are left that could change the election victory map.

Georgia - 16 votes

With 94% of votes in, this traditionally Republican state is leaning towards Trump, where he leads with 50.2% of the vote, compared to Biden’s 48.5%. While Georgia has traditionally been a Republican state, 5% of its votes are uncounted. Metropolitan areas are favouring Biden, and are where many of the votes have not been counted, setting the stage for a possible Democrat turn-around.

Pennsylvania - 20 votes