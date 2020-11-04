Netflix Inc will debut its first Egyptian television series "Paranormal," a major step in the streaming service's Middle Eastern strategy.

The series is based on Egyptian novelist Ahmed Khaled Tawfik's books about a doctor whose lifelong scientific convictions are suddenly called into question.

His critically acclaimed novels in Arabic have sold more than 15 million copies.

"Our plan is: invest in Arab creators, in Arab production, in Arab content. We have announced four projects, plus 'Paranormal'," said Ahmed Sharkawi, director of Arabic and African original series at Netflix.

Turns around a doctor

Paranormal centers around Refaat Ismail, a cynical doctor with a dark wit and whose convictions about the natural world are put to the test when he begins to experience paranormal activities.