CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Egyptian series 'Paranormal' gets Netflix debut
Netflix are investing in Arab creators, productions and content as part of their strategy in growing Middle Eastern markets
Egyptian series 'Paranormal' gets Netflix debut
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, US. File foto: January 18, 2017. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
November 4, 2020

Netflix Inc will debut its first Egyptian television series "Paranormal," a major step in the streaming service's Middle Eastern strategy.

The series is based on Egyptian novelist Ahmed Khaled Tawfik's books about a doctor whose lifelong scientific convictions are suddenly called into question. 

His critically acclaimed novels in Arabic have sold more than 15 million copies.

"Our plan is: invest in Arab creators, in Arab production, in Arab content. We have announced four projects, plus 'Paranormal'," said Ahmed Sharkawi, director of Arabic and African original series at Netflix.

Turns around a doctor

Paranormal centers around Refaat Ismail, a cynical doctor with a dark wit and whose convictions about the natural world are put to the test when he begins to experience paranormal activities.

RECOMMENDED

"This is one of my life's projects. I loved (the novels) since I was a kid ... We've been trying to get (a series) out since 2006, so finally it has been shown to the audience," said Amr Salama, co-producer on the show along with Mohamed Hefzy.

Original output

Egypt was historically dubbed the "Hollywood of the Middle East" and produces the most Arabic films and television series which are viewed widely across the region.

"We are on a global platform ... so this is an opportunity that is different from any other opportunity we've worked on. We can now have fans from other regions, other countries, who speak other languages," said Ahmed Amin who plays the show's protagonist.

Netflix has said it expects to complete shooting over 150 productions by the end of the year and that it would release more original programming in each quarter of 2021 compared with 2020.

READ MORE: African-made films are breaking Hollywood stereotypes

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December