Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday in one of the most consequential elections in US history. As the night wore on it appeared the country was in for a long and agonising fight for the White House, with a clear winner yet to be announced.

President Trump’s bid for re-election was aided by winning a series of key battleground states early including Florida, Ohio and Iowa, as Joe Biden expressed confidence he would ultimately prevail across key Northern states and Arizona as the presidential contest turned into a slog that could drag deeper into the week.

“We believe we are on track to win this election,” Biden said in a brief speech, saying he was “optimistic” about the outcome once all the votes were counted and urged the nation to be patient until then.

Shortly after Biden spoke, Trump responded on Twitter, saying that he was “up big” and claiming that his opponents were “trying to STEAL the election.” Twitter immediately marked it as content that was “disputed and might be misleading.”

With millions of votes still waiting to be counted, Trump prematurely declared victory in a speech at the White House, calling to stop the count where he is ahead and baselessly declaring the election to be “a fraud on the American public.”

In an unprecedented move, Trump said he intended to go to the Supreme Court to shut the election down, and appeared sure to escalate a bitter legal battle over how the votes should be counted.

No major media outlet, from the Associated Press to TV Networks, have projected a winner. The deluge of mail ballots has complicated the process this year and extended the time frame before a winner could be determined.

With that in mind, here is the state of play so far:

Voter turnout is said to be the highest in over a century, as more than 101 million people voted early. Some predict the total turnout could be as high as 67 percent.

Polls have closed in all 50 states, and those that have been called for Biden so far include Arizona, Minnesota, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

Those called for Trump are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

At the moment, Joe Biden has 238 electoral votes and Donald Trump has 213; a candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the presidency, and the race has been much closer than many media pundits and pollsters had predicted.

Republicans appear set to retain control of the Senate after a string of crucial wins, and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has been re-elected in Kentucky. Democrats have flipped two seats, but the GOP have taken one back, and Democrats need a net gain of four seats to win the majority.

The so-called ‘squad’ of House Democrats – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley – have each won their respective re-elections.

Democratic House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has won her re-election in California’s 12th Congressional district, and said that Democrats have held their House majority.

What is delaying the count?

A full vote count is never completed on election night – which is normal – but enough votes are usually in to confirm a winner. A state is “projected” by major media outlets when they believe one candidate has an unbeatable lead.

US presidents are not decided by the national vote, but by winning enough states. The winner in each state takes a certain number of electoral votes based roughly on the size of its population.