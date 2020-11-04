Azerbaijan says it has liberated seven more villages in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli from Armenian occupation in Karabakh.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's military shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet which was preparing to attack, according to a Turkish Defence Ministry statement on Wednesday.

“The number of downed Armenian fighter jets reached to seven,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, Azerbaijan Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev said, "Armenia continues to use white phosphorus projectiles on civilians, villages. We have destroyed one such projectile in the Tartar region."

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said that Tartar's city centre and Shikharkh village are under intensive artillery fire by Armenian armed forces.

It said Armenian forces were indiscriminately shelling villages near Tartar and Aghjabed, as fighting between the two countries continue.

Earlier on Wednesday, Baku announced it had neutralised an air-defence system, after destroying two of Armenia's ammunition depots near Khankendi on Tuesday.

READ MORE:Azerbaijan retakes more villages from Armenian occupation – Aliyev

Strike on civilian settlements

Armenia’s army continued to suffer losses amid its attacks on Azerbaijani soldiers and civilian areas despite a ceasefire, Baku said.

“During the day on November 3 and night on November 4, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army in different directions of the front and our human settlements with various small arms, howitzers and mortars,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The combat operations continued with varying intensity, mainly in the Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Zangilan and Gubadli directions of the front,” it added.

Armenian forces were “forced to retreat with casualties in personnel and military vehicles in some areas of the front,” the statement said.

“During the day and at nighttime, a large number of enemy forces, two T-72 tanks, three D-30 howitzer-guns, a Zastava M-55 anti-aircraft gun, one tactical UAV and three military trucks were destroyed and wrecked,” it added.

READ MORE:Violations reported as new ceasefire comes into force in Nagorno-Karabakh