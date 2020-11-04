Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister has ordered his military to confront the country’s Tigray regional government.

The move comes after the region's Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was accused of carrying out a deadly attack on an Ethiopian military base.

Ahmed declared “the last red line has been crossed" after months of alleged provocations.

The PM's move to deploy his army to confront the well-armed TPLF has raised concerns that one of Africa’s most populous and powerful countries could plunge back into war.

Ethiopia's neighbours include Somalia and Sudan, and the prospect of spreading instability in the Horn of Africa, is sending a chill down the spines of observers.

Signaling the gravity of the threat, the US the midst of its election drama, quickly issued a statement urging “an immediate de-escalation of the current situation."

Confrontation

Abiy in a televised address announced “several martyrs” in the overnight attack in Mekele, the northern Tigray region’s capital, and Dansha town.

He said “the end is near” for the regional force, based in Ethiopia’s most sensitive region, neighboring Eritrea. The two countries made peace in 2018 after a long border war.

Fighting continued Wednesday afternoon, and the TPLF was claiming it had captured and killed Ethiopian army officers, a government statement said hours later.

The TPLF was the dominant part of Ethiopia’s governing coalition before Abiy took office in 2018 and announced sweeping political reforms that won him the Nobel last year.

Those reforms, however, opened space for ethnic and other grievances. The TPLF, feeling marginalised, left the coalition last year. Its strong military force has been reinforced in recent months, but analysts said it's little match for the federal government.

Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency in Tigray on Wednesday, saying that “illegal and violent activities" there are "threatening the country’s sovereignty.”

A statement on Tigray TV accused the federal government of deploying troops to “cow the people of Tigray into submission by force," and said the regional government was acting "to avert more destructive measures.” It banned movement by Ethiopia's military in Tigray and warned of “proportional measures” for any damage to people or property.

Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael on Monday warned a bloody conflict could erupt, accusing Ethiopian and Eritrean leaders of making “all necessary preparations to start war against Tigray.” There was no immediate comment from Eritrea.

Internet and phone lines were cut in Tigray, provoking distress among people who could not reach loved ones. Tigray TV reported that airspace had been closed over the region, and it asserted that the Ethiopian military’s northern command had defected to the Tigray government. The prime minister’s office told The Associated Press the defection report was “not true.”

Ethiopia was already stressed by a dispute with Egypt over a massive Ethiopian dam project that has drawn rare attention by President Donald Trump to Africa, and by a multi-layer crisis with the coronavirus pandemic, deadly ethnic violence and a locust outbreak.