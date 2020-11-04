TÜRKİYE
Civilians killed in PKK terror attack in southeastern Turkey
At least three construction workers killed in Derecik district of Hakkari province, officials say, provoking Turkish military strikes in which five PKK terrorists were killed.
Turkish military launched land and air operations on PKK hideouts, killing five terrorists in Semdinli district of Hakkari, officials say.
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 4, 2020

Turkish Armed Forces have killed five PKK terrorists who had killed at least three civilian construction workers. 

The terrorist group targeted the construction workers in Derecik district of Hakkari province, southeastern Turkey.

Turkey's Defence Ministry condemned the attack and offered condolences to the families of those where killed.

The Turkish military launched land and air operations in retaliation to the attack and killed five PKK terrorists in Semdinli district of Hakkari, including those who killed the construction workers.

Five captured over 2016 terror attack

Meanwhile, a Turkish court on Wednesday remanded in custody five PKK suspects for a deadly terror attack in a central province of Turkey in 2016.

Among the suspects was Ferhat Tekiner, who was brought back to the country from Iraq in an operation by Turkish intelligence, while the four others were arrested in Turkey’s southeastern province of Diyarbakir.

Tekiner, codenamed Firat/Botan, was nabbed in northern Iraq in the operation conducted by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization in cooperation with the police, according to the information obtained by Anadolu Agency.

On December 17, 2016, a suicide car bomb attack hit a public bus carrying soldiers on a weekly off in the central Kayseri province, martyring 15 officers and wounding 54 others.

Tekiner was the terrorist who delivered the vehicle he stole to Kenan Cicek, codenamed Kendal/Deniz, the perpetrator of the attack.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible of the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
