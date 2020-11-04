Wednesday, November 4, 2020

British lawmakers approve month-long lockdown plan for England

British lawmakers approved a month-long lockdown in England, voting in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to try to prevent the spread of virus running out of control and overwhelming health services.

The 516-38 vote had been in little doubt after the opposition Labour Party said it would support the move, even though they criticised Johnson for acting too slowly. He also faced criticism from some in his own party for going too far.

Meanwhile, Britain recorded 492 new deaths, the biggest toll since May 13 and up from 397 on Tuesday, government data showed.

The cumulative toll for those who died within 28 days of a first positive test now stands at 47,742.

The daily figures also showed 25,177 new cases of virus.

Greek government prepares more curbs to contain the pandemic

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to announce new restrictions to curb a resurgence in virus cases, government officials said.

Greece has reported fewer cases than most European countries but the number of infections has been gradually increasing since early October, prompting it to reimpose restrictions.

It registered 2,646 cases of the novel virus, the highest daily tally since its first case emerged in February, health ministry data showed.

Chelsea's Havertz tests positive

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for the virus and will miss Wednesday’s Champions League match against Rennes.

Lampard says the Germany international is undergoing a period of self-isolation.

Havertz is also likely to miss Germany’s three upcoming games during the international break. The Germans play the Czech Republic in a friendly next week, followed by Nations League group games against Ukraine and Spain.

Jordan records 62 deaths

Jordan reported 62 new deaths from the virus, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic surfaced in the Middle Eastern kingdom nearly eight months ago.

The health ministry also reported 4,658 new confirmed virus cases in the past 24 hours - from 4,833 on Tuesday and a record 5,877 on Sunday - taking the cumulative total to 91,234 cases.

Italy reports 30,550 cases

Italy has registered 30,550 infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, up from 28,244 on Tuesday.

The ministry also reported 352 virus-related deaths compared with 353 the day before.

A total of 39,764 people have now died in Italy because of virus, while 790,377 cases of the disease have been registered to date.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 7,758 new cases on Wednesday against 6,804 on Tuesday.

Some 1,841 more patients recovered in Turkey

Turkey registered 2,391 more novel virus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released.

The country's overall tally now stands at 384,509, the ministry said.

Some 1,841 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 330,665, while the death toll rose by 77 to reach 10,558.

A total of 144,416 more virus tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 14.55 million.

UK's Johnson insists new lockdown will end on Dec 2

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that a looming new virus lockdown for England would end "automatically" in four weeks, as he tried to placate party critics over the spiralling economic fallout.

Following a first lockdown in March, the second round of restrictions will come into effect at 0001 GMT Thursday, but Johnson told parliament the measures would be lifted in time to give England the chance of a more normal Christmas.

Small football clubs in Germany report cases

Four football clubs in Germany’s third division have reported new virus cases.

Dynamo Dresden, Zwickau, Verl and Meppen say they have 13 cases combined.

Dynamo, Verl and Meppen say they have canceled training ahead of more virus tests or rulings from local health authorities. Zwickau says it has only one positive test from a staff member and it won’t affect the team’s ability to play. Verl had two virus cases last week.

Two games in the league have previously been rescheduled because of virus testing results.

Denmark to cull entire herd of mink due to risk of virus mutation

Denmark plans top cull its entire herd of mink due to the risk of virus mutations, broadcaster TV2 reported citing unnamed sources ahead of a government news conference at 1500 GMT.

Swiss drafts army as cases spike

The Swiss government said it will deploy troops in cantons where under-pressure health services require support as virus cases spike.

The Federal Council, the country's highest executive authority, said it had "decided to support the public health sector by mobilising up to 2,500 troops as backup."

It said authorities would consider requests from individual cantons as the virus' second wave hits the country hard.

Kenya extends night curfew to January 3

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the country's nightly curfew to January 3 as part of measures to contain the spread of virus after numbers surged in October.

Kenyatta said that in October alone, the number of new confirmed virus cases had risen by 15,000 and the East African nation reported about 300 deaths.

"October has gone down as the most tragic month in our fight against virus," Kenyatta said, adding that the rate of infections from tests carried out had shot up to 16 percent in the month, four times what it was a month earlier.

Polish PM says national quarantine possible

As daily infections and deaths hit new records, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said most shops in shopping malls, theatres, museums, galleries and cinemas would close.

All school pupils who are not already working remotely will start to do so, while hotels will remain open only for business guests.

"If this plan fails, then in a week or 10 days we will have a national quarantine, which will be very severe," Morawiecki told a news conference.

Britain to evaluate data for potential vaccines

The chair of Britain’s coronavirus vaccine task force says data evaluating the efficacy and safety of the two most advanced candidates should be available in early December.

Kate Bingham told a Parliamentary committee that data on the two vaccine candidates — developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and Pfizer and BioNTech — should be available by then.

After that, the vaccine candidates will need regulatory approval, Bingham says.

WHO says Covid-19 spread in Europe accelerating

The World Health Organization says there has been a “further acceleration” in the speed of virus' spread in Europe, which was responsible for about half of the globe’s new cases reported last week.

The UN health agency said in a weekly report published late Tuesday that European countries also recorded a 46 percent increase in deaths compared with the previous week. Although deaths also rose in the Americas, the rate of increase there was only 2 percent.

In Europe, France, Italy and the UK reported the highest numbers of new cases while Andorra, the Czech Republic and Belgium reported the highest rate per capita.

Slovak PM Matovic says will go into quarantine

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic will go into quarantine after meeting a person who tested positive for virus, the prime minister said.

"Rules must apply to everyone ... as I was in contact with a positively tested person, I am reporting departure into quarantine at home," Matovic said on Facebook.

Lithuania to enter three-week lockdown on Saturday

Lithuania's government declared a three-week lockdown starting on November 7, to slow the spread of the novel virus which has accelerated in recent weeks in the Baltic nation.

Lithuania, which imposed a two-month lockdown in March, reported 639 new cases, three times more than the 205 daily cases reported on October 20, bringing the total number of cases to 18,092 with 182 deaths.

Europe has seen a second wave of infections with many countries, including France, Britain and Germany opting for new lockdowns.

Czechs use rapid tests to protect nursing homes

The Czech Republic is launching a regular testing program in all its nursing and pensioner homes amid a surge in infections among the elderly.

The program that involves testing up to 100,000 residents and over 80,000 staff members will used rapid antigen tests. It starts today and the tests will be repeated every week.

The measure comes as the number of people aged 65 and older has been higher than 20 percent of all tested positive.

Russia virus infections hit new record

Russia announced a record daily number of infections, with 19,768 new cases adding to pressure on the government only days after President Vladimir Putin said there were no plans for a lockdown.

The number of deaths also ticked up by a record 389, meaning that 29,217 people have been killed by virus since it reached Russia earlier this year.

Russia has listed a total of 1,693,454 cases of infection.

New Delhi reports a record high 6,725 cases

India’s capital reported a record 6,725 new virus cases in the past 24 hours, hit by its worst wave of infections since March.