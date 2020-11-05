American voters have watched in confusion as President Donald Trump called for "voting to be stopped" on election night as he vowed to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election.

No major US news organisations or pollsters have declared a winner in the presidential race.

Trump appeared before supporters at the White House on Wednesday morning and cried foul over the election results, calling the process "a major fraud on our nation." His own administration's officials said earlier on Election Day that things were going as expected and that there was no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger.

The night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states that Trump needs if he is to win the electoral college against Democrat Joe Biden.

Nevertheless, he cast the night as the disenfranchisement of his voters. He said, "We will win this and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it."

Trump said, "We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court – we want all voting to stop." In fact, there is no more voting – just counting.

Biden leaned into his victory but stopped short of calling one. In an address in Delaware, he said the people will decide who becomes the next president and all votes need to be counted for that.

LIVE updates for November 5, 2020

*All updates are in GMT

0720GMT

Police arrest protesters in Portland, New York

Police in the city of Portland make arrests and seize fireworks, hammers and a rifle after late night demonstrations as Oregon Governor Kate Brown activated the state's National Guard in response to "widespread violence" on the night after voting in the US presidential election.

Portland Police said it arrested ten people in the demonstrations after declaring riots in the city's downtown area while the New York Police Department said it made about 50 arrests in protests that spread in the city late on Wednesday.

Demonstrations were also seen in a few other US cities on Wednesday night as activists demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded rallied in several cities, including Atlanta, Detroit, New York and Oakland.

Earlier on Wednesday, about 100 people gathered for an interfaith event before a planned march through downtown Detroit, in the battleground state of Michigan, to demand a full vote count and what they called a peaceful transition of power.

Local partners of Protect the Results - a coalition of more than 165 grassroots organizations, advocacy groups and labor unions - have organised over 100 events planned across the country between Wednesday and Saturday.

0515GMT

Trump backers converge on vote centres in Michigan

Dozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump have converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him in the two key states.

The protests came as the president insisted without evidence that there were major problems with the voting and the ballot counting, especially with mail-in votes, and as Republicans filed suit in various states over the election.

0200 GMT

Biden vows to rejoin Paris climate deal on first day in office

Joe Biden has vowed that the US would rejoin the Paris climate accord on his first day in the White House, hours after the withdrawal ordered by Donald Trump took effect.

"Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it," Biden tweeted as returns from Tuesday's election showed him in a strong position to defeat Trump.

0033 GMT

Trump campaign sues in third state, Georgia

President Trump's campaign and the Georgia Republican Party have filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 pm (0000GMT) on Election Day.

State party chair David Shafer said in a statement on Wednesday night that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.

The lawsuit alleges that a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated.

0015GMT

Peaceful protests in New York as tensions rise in Detroit

Thousands of Biden supporters have marched in New York to demand every vote in the tight presidential election be counted, as some Trump supporters protested in Detroit demanding a halt to ballot counting in the key state of Michigan.

New York demonstrators were peaceful and spanned generations, with marchers heading from Fifth Avenue towards Washington Square Park in the heart of Manhattan's Greenwich Village.

In New York's Democratic stronghold demonstrators were hopeful but wary of calling it for their candidate Biden just yet.

The Detroit protest outside a ballot processing centre were far more tense, according to an AFP photographer and clips on social media.

Cries of "stop the count!" rang out in the city in Michigan as Trump's campaign announced a lawsuit to try and suspend the vote count, claiming its team was denied proper access to observe vote counting.

November 4, 2020

2319GMT

Biden wins Michigan, nears 270 electoral votes

Democrat Joe Biden has carried Michigan and its 16 electoral votes, further dismantling President Trump's Rust Belt wall of support that helped deliver him the presidency four years ago.

The flip from red back to blue was a huge blow to Trump, whose victories in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania in 2016 sent him to the White House. Biden also carried Wisconsin, though Pennsylvania hasn't been called yet.

Biden's victory in Michigan pushes him to 264 Electoral College votes, six short of the 270 needed to win the White House.

2124GMT

Biden leans into victory but refrains from calling it

Democrat Biden has said he expects to win the presidential election, and that he believes it is clear his campaign is winning enough states to win the presidency.

"After a long night of counting, it's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," Biden said.

"I'm not here to declare that we've won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."

Biden addressed reporters from Wilmington, Delaware, alongside his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris.

Biden said: "Every vote must be counted." He added, "We the people will not be silenced."

Biden also tried to sound like a president-elect, promising to reach out to political opponents and insisting that the presidency "itself is not a partisan institution."

Biden did not take questions.

2058GMT

Trump allegations on vote 'harm public trust' – observer

The head of an international observer mission to the US elections has criticised President Trump's allegations of cheating, saying he undermined trust in democracy.

"Baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president, including on election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions," said Michael Georg Link, who led an observer mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which monitors elections throughout Western nations and the former Soviet Union.

2043GMT

Trump campaign says suing to halt Pennsylvania vote count

President Trump's campaign has said it was suing to halt the counting of votes in Pennsylvania, after mounting similar challenges in fellow crucial election states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign accused electoral officials of prohibiting its "observers" from approaching closer to 7.6 metres to vote counters in Pennsylvania.

"We are also suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law," deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said in a statement.

1915GMT

Biden leads in pivotal Wisconsin

Democrat Joe Biden has held a narrow lead in Wisconsin after officials completed their vote count in the pivotal state, a major boost in his quest to win the US presidency from Donald Trump despite the Republican incumbent's false claim of victory and unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

Wisconsin officials finished their tally at around midday after an all-night effort, showing Biden with a lead of just over 20,000 votes, or 0.6%, according to Edison Research. The Trump campaign immediately said it would seek a recount, which is permitted under state law when the margin is below 1 percent.

A Biden victory in Wisconsin would significantly narrow Trump's path to a second four-year term, though the outcome remained in doubt with Michigan and other closely contested states including Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina still counting votes. Trump won Wisconsin and Michigan in his 2016 election victory.

1905GMT

Maine Republican Collins holds US Senate seat in blow to Dems

Republican US Senator Susan Collins of Maine has won the hardest-fought race of her career, turning back a challenge by Democrat Sara Gideon and surviving to serve a fifth term.

Collins, one of four candidates on the ballot, won a majority of first-place votes. That meant no additional tabulation rounds were necessary under Maine’s ranked choice voting system.

Gideon has conceded, telling supporters on Wednesday that she called Collins and congratulated her on the win.

1900GMT

Trump campaign sues to stop ballot count in Michigan

The campaign of President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting of ballots in the presidential election.

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access," the campaign said in a statement.