WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU calls on Israeli to stop demolition of Palestinian homes
Israeli bulldozers began razing a Bedouin village near Tubas in the Jordan Valley, leaving its dozens of inhabitants homeless, half of them children.
EU calls on Israeli to stop demolition of Palestinian homes
The West Bank town of Hebron on November 2, 2020. / AFP
By Melek Aktepe
November 5, 2020

The European Union has called on Israel to cease demolishing Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank and lift a threat to demolish Palestinian schools, calling them "an impediment towards the two-state solution".

The statement, issued by the spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, came two days after Israeli bulldozers razed a Bedouin village near Tubas in the Jordan Valley, leaving its nearly 80 inhabitants homeless.

READ MORE:Israel demolishes dozens of Palestinian homes in Sur Baher

Israel's army stated the homes were "built illegally" in an area used for military training.

The EU statement said that half the Palestinians made homeless in the demolition were children.

"This large-scale demolition confirms once again the regrettable trend of confiscations and demolitions since the beginning of the year," it said.

READ MORE:Israel’s latest demolition target is a school in the occupied West Bank

RECOMMENDED

Threat to demolish schools

Israel has also threatened to raze 52 Palestinian schools, including one in Ras Al-Teen in the West Bank that was co-funded by the EU and EU member states.

"The EU calls for the protection of children, including ensuring their right to education in a safe and secure school environment," the statement said, noting that education is a basic human right.

"The EU reiterates its call on Israel to halt all such demolitions, including of EU-funded structures, in particular in light of the humanitarian impact of the current coronavirus pandemic," it said.

READ MORE:How a Palestinian man watched his Israeli friend bulldoze his house

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'