Oregon has become the first state in the US to decriminalise personal possession of hard drugs such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and others.

Executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, Kassandra Frederique, said: “today’s victory is a landmark declaration that the time has come to stop criminalising people for drug use.”

People voted for the legalisation of the possession of drugs - Measure 110 - at the same time as they had their say in the presidential election.

Measure 110 was passed by a wide margin, 58.8 percent against 41.2 percent, according to unofficial returns updated on Thursday.

The measure will reclassify the possession of small amounts of hard drugs as a civil violation, just like a traffic offence.

Instead of going to trial and facing possible jail time, people will pay a $100 fine or attend new “addiction recovery centres” funded by millions of dollars of tax revenue from Oregon’s legalised, regulated marijuana industry.

Frederique also said: “Measure 110 is arguably the biggest blow to the war on drugs to date.”

However, the manufacturing and sale of the drugs will remain illegal. The measure will come into effect on February 1, 2021. However, the addiction recovery centres must be available by October 1.