Twitter suspends then restores Azerbaijan FM's account without reason
Account suspension sparks anger among Twitter users saying a top diplomat's account cannot be suspended without the social tech giant providing a reason.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov speaks during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, Russia on August 26, 2020. / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 5, 2020

Twitter has restored the account of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov after suspension without providing a reason.

According to Twitter’s rules, the company aims to serve the public conversation.

"Violence, harassment and other similar types of behaviour discourage people from expressing themselves and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation.

"Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely," it said on its website.

The move sparked anger among Twitter users, with many slamming the company, saying a top diplomat's account cannot be suspended without justification.

READ MORE: Turkey fines social media giants for ignoring new laws

One user called the suspension "an exceptional mistake."

"I get that you are no longer verifying accounts in the region for some reasons but suspending Foreign Minister's account in war time is an exceptional mistake," said the user.

Another user addressed the company's CEO Jack Dorsey, questioning the move.

"What's going on, @Twitter, @jack? Why has the official account of the MFA of the Republic of Azerbaijan @bayramov_jeyhun

been suspended?”

In his first tweet after restoring his Twitter account, Azerbaijan’s FM tweeted a statement on Armenia's war crimes calling on the international community to firmly condemn Armenia's actions. 

The suspension came amid an ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the occupied-Upper Karabakh region, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

READ MORE:Twitter violated public's right to info by censoring TRT World- Altun

Since clashes erupted on Sept 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian ceasefires since Oct 10.

While world powers have called for a sustainable ceasefire, Turkey has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Multiple UN resolutions also call for the withdrawal of the invading forces.

READ MORE:Azerbaijan: We've liberated seven more villages from Armenian occupation

SOURCE:AA
