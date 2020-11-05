A World Health Organization-led scheme to supply Covid-19 drugs to poor countries is betting on experimental monoclonal antibody treatments and steroids, but is shunning Gilead's remdesivir blockbuster therapy, an internal document has shown.

The WHO draft document, seen by Reuters and dated Oct 30, says the priorities are to secure monoclonal antibodies in a tight market and to boost purchases and distribution of cheap steroid dexamethasone, of which it has already booked nearly 3 million courses of treatment for poorer countries.

Monoclonal antibodies are manufactured copies of antibodies created by the body to fight an infection.

The paper, which for the first time outlines how the scheme would spend donors' money, does not cite remdesivir among priority drugs — a significant omission as the antiviral is the only other medication alongside dexamethasone approved across the world for treating Covid-19.

Gilead Science, the US company that developed remdesivir, said the WHO scheme had not funded its Covid-19 trials and had never approached the firm for the possible inclusion of the drug in its portfolio.

The drug-supply scheme is one of the four pillars of the so-called ACT Accelerator, a WHO-led project which also seeks to secure Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics and protective gear for poorer countries by raising more than $38 billion by the beginning of 2022.

"Immediate priorities for the (therapeutics) pillar are intensifying efforts on monoclonal antibodies while scaling up dexamethasone use," says the WHO document, still subject to changes and expected to be published on Friday or next week.

The drug-supply scheme, co-led by the Wellcome Trust, a charity, and Unitaid, a health partnership hosted by the WHO, urgently needs $6.1 billion, $750 million of which by February, out of a total ask of $7.2 billion.

More than half the money needed urgently would be used to procure and distribute monoclonal antibodies, the document shows, saying these therapeutics could have a "game-changing" impact but are in short supply.

No drug based on monoclonal antibodies has yet been approved against Covid-19, but the WHO scheme has already invested in research on the new technology and has secured production capacity at a plant of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Denmark.

Fujifilm was not immediately available for a comment.

The scheme would spend $320 million to produce antibodies in that facility, the document says, estimating that would be enough to secure at least 4 million antibody courses assuming upper-range procurement costs of $80 per course.

A spokesperson for Unitaid, speaking on behalf of the co-leaders of the scheme, confirmed that it wanted to raise and invest $320 million in securing monoclonal antibodies but declined to comment on potential commercial deals citing confidential agreements.

Another $110 million would be used for regulatory approval and other market preparation procedures for monoclonal antibodies in poorer countries, the document shows, while $220 million would fund clinical trials of monoclonal antibodies and Covid-19 drugs projects in poorer countries.