When on 30 October, a giant building collapsed on Fadimana Tolu, a 53-year-old retired medical high school teacher, at a supermarket in Izmir, Turkey all she could think about was how to stay alive.

“I was thinking of my kids and husband to keep my motivation to stay awake during the 15.5 hours I was in under the rubble,” she told TRT World. “I was moving my fingers, my body and telling two other women I heard behind the walls what to do to stay conscious.”

“But after getting through the first schock, you begin to realise what has happened,” she added.

Almost a week later, she’s been constantly thanking God that she was among the 107 people who were rescued after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the city. But, while waiting for a doctor to check up on her broken bones at Ege University Hospital with her family on her side, the thought of what she has lost has started to sink in.

All rescue operations ended in the city on November 4. The Ministry of Environment and Urbanisation’s damage assessment is underway: 178 buildings have already been marked as severely damaged or collapsed, while 1319 others have incurred medium or low-level damage.

Citizens whose houses have been destroyed or who now cannot access their belongings from unsafe buildings, will be given an assistance of 3,500 USD (30000 Turkish Liras). The tenants who will be forced to move out of their damaged houses will be paid 590 USD (5,000 TL) and their owners will receive 1,500 USD (13,000 TL) the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency says.

Tolu’s house was also severely damaged. Half of her building collapsed during the earthquake. Her family, now staying at a relative’s house, won't be able to access any of their belongings before the house gets fully knocked down during the debris-clearance operation.The thought of losing her house — half of it to the earthquake and the other half to the clearing operation — has added grief and resentment to her gratitude.

“The contractors caused the loss of life of so many people,” she recounts as her husband quietly tears up on her side. “You can regain physical things, but life can’t be brought back. My childrens’ future was also lost with their computers and belongings where they kept their works,” Tolu says.

“Even if I survived, there is a part of me that was lost.”

The rescuers have left the city, and the rubble rescuers, who have been at work for days, have now gone. But on the right side of Rizabey Apartmani in Bayrakli neighbourhood, where the latest person, a four-year-old girl, was found alive in the rubble after 91 hours, the tents remain. Officials have provided 2,700 tents after the quake, Turkish President Erdogan said in a speech on November 3.

Then there’s the story of the next hundred or so people, those whose houses have been damaged, or who are too afraid to step back into their homes, or who are waiting for confirmation that the buildings are safe - they’re all in the tents.