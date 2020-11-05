Thursday, November 5, 2020

France reports new record daily number of cases

French director of public health on Thursday reported 58,046 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, setting a daily record for the second time in four days, versus 40,558 on Wednesday.

The figure was published shortly after Paris announced new restrictive measures on top of a second national lockdown enforced since last Friday.

The number of people in France who have died from the virus infections rose by 363 to 39,037, versus 385 on Wednesday and a seven-day moving average of 431.

The cumulative number of cases now totals 1,601,367.

UK PM Johnson hopes for as normal a Christmas as possible

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to some form of normality before Christmas if people stick to the rules as England enters its second countrywide lockdown for a month.

"I have no doubt that people will be able to have as normal a Christmas as possible and we will be able to get things open before Christmas," he told a media conference on Thursday.

He added that there was light at the end of the tunnel.

"The UK government and the devolved administrations are working together on a joint approach to the Christmas period, because all of us want to ensure families can come together, wherever they live," he told a media conference.

"The advice I've received suggests that four weeks is enough for these measures to make a real impact so these rules will expire.

There is light at the end of the tunnel."

Meanwhile, Britain's test and trace programme has not had the impact the government wanted but it is improving, Johnson said.

"I understand people's frustrations with NHS test and trace and it has come in for a lot of criticism and clearly it has taken too long for people to get their results sometimes, but they are improving," he told a media conference.

"Yes, it hasn't had as much impact as we would have wanted, but there's no doubt that by identifying people who have the disease, identifying the localities where people have the disease, we've been able to get the R (rate) down in a way that I don't think we would otherwise have done."

Over 2,300 new cases in Turkey

Turkey registered 2,311 more infections over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released Thursday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 386,820.

Some 1,714 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 332,379, while the death toll rose by 81 to reach 10,639.

A total of 146,028 more tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 14.7 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 2,564, with 4.7% this week suffering from pneumonia.

Italy posts daily record of 34,505 new cases

Italy has registered 34,505 new infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest ever daily tally and up from 30,550 on Wednesday.

The ministry also reported 445 deaths, up from 352 the day before and the first toll above 400 since May 2.

A total of 40,192 people have now died in Italy from the virus, which becomes the sixth country in the world to report more than 40,000 deaths.

It has registered some 824,879 coronavirus infections since the start of its outbreak.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 8,822 new cases on Thursday against 7,758 onWednesday.

The southern Campania region was the second-worst affected, chalking up 3,888 cases.

WHO warns of 'explosion' of virus cases in Europe

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe on Thursday said it was seeing an "explosion" of cases in the region and warned of a "tough time" ahead as mortality rates rose.

"We do see an explosion.... in the sense it only takes a couple of days to have over the European region an increase of one million cases," WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told AFP.

Kluge said the mortality rate could be seen rising "little by little."

"It's going to be a little bit of a tough time, we need to be honest on that," he said.

In spite of the rapidly rising cases, Kluge cautioned that closing schools should be seen as a last resort, especially in light of there being "no reasons to say that schools are a main driver of the transmission."

"We need to keep the schools open really until last because we cannot afford a Covid-19 lost generation," Kluge said.

However the regional director also said that the "status quo is not an option" and called for "proportionate targeted measures," which could be scaled up.

Kluge stressed that governments should take into account two things: "coherence, so people see that we don't flip-flop, and...predictability, so people know if this threshold is being reached, this is what is going to happen."

He also called for the widespread use of face masks.

"With general mask wearing and strict control of social gatherings we can save 266,000 lives by February in the whole European region," Kluge said.

Switzerland records massive spike

Coronavirus infections rose by 10,128 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Thursday, as the country that took eight months to reach 100,000 cases needed just another two weeks to top 200,000.

Switzerland also announced on Thursday it was cutting the number of trains to neighbouring Italy, Germany and France amid partial lockdowns in each of the countries and as travelers avoid cross-border public transportation as governments appeal for them to keep a distance from others.

Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein increased to 202,504 and the death toll rose by 62 to 2,337. Switzerland had breached the 100,000 case mark only on Oct. 23.

Hospitalisations rose by 399 as the government deployed army personnel to help the hard-pressed health care system cope with the surge in admissions.

UK extends wage support scheme until March amid new lockdown

The British government and the Bank of England joined forces Thursday to provide further support to an economy that is set for a difficult winter following the imposition of new coronavirus lockdown measures.

Hours after the central bank increased its monetary stimulus by a bigger than anticipated 150 billion pounds ($195 billion), Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said the government's salary support program will be extended through March. The move will be a relief to employers and employees in firms that have had to close as a result of the heightened restrictions and face depressed demand when they are allowed to reopen.

The extension of the program, which sees the government pay 80% of the wages of people retained by firms rather than being made redundant, up to 2,500 pounds a month, comes on the day that England is back in lockdown and the other nations of the UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, are living under heightened restrictions.

Anger as Italy's new 'red zones' prepare for lockdown

Italy's newly-designated coronavirus "red zones" braced Thursday for a fresh lockdown as anger rose against the government, accused of penalising some regions while being too lax towards others.

At the Scala in Milan, gloom reigned after the prestigious opera house was forced to cancel its opening night next month, and non-essential shops served their last customers before a lockdown Friday set to affect over 16 million people.

Lombardy, which includes Milan, was designated "high-risk" this week, along with fellow northern regions Piedmont and Val d'Aosta, and Calabria in the south, under a new colour-coded scheme drawn up by Rome.

Southern regions Puglia and Sicily were designated orange, or medium-risk, and will face less restrictive measures, while the rest of Italy was yellow. All of Italy is facing a new night curfew from Friday.

Head of Serbian Orthodox Church in hospital with coronavirus

The 90-year-old patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, days after leading prayers at a large public funeral for the head of the church in Montenegro, who died after contracting the virus.

The Serbian Orthodox Church said late Wednesday that Patriarch Irinej was hospitalized but had no COVID-19 symptoms and was in “excellent general condition.”

Serbia's Defense Ministry said Thursday that the patriarch was admitted to a military hospital in Belgrade where he could be under “medical sup ervision and control.” The ministry said he was in good condition and did not have a fever or other signs of illness.

On Sunday, Patriarch Irinej led the prayers inside a packed church for the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, Bishop Amfilohije, who had died after contracting COVID-19.

India sees early vaccine launch as AstraZeneca deliveries run late

India raced ahead with work on its coronavirus vaccine while Britain's AstraZeneca said its deliveries were running "a little bit late" as countries around the world sought to conquer the pandemic and rescue their economies.

An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month and studies have so far showed it is safe and effective, a senior government scientist told Reuters.

Bharat Biotech, a private company that is developing COVAXIN with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had earlier hoped to launch it only in the second quarter of next year.

"The vaccine has shown good efficacy," senior ICMR scientist Rajni Kant, who is also a member of its COVID-19 task for ce, said at the research body's New Delhi headquarters.

"It is expected that by the beginning of next year, February or March, something would be available."

Bharat Biotech could not immediately be contacted.

A launch in February would make COVAXIN the first India-made vaccine to be rolled out.Swedish PM self-isolates as nation sees rising virus cases

Sweden's leader has gone into protective self-isolation even after a person close to him tested negative, as Sweden experiences its own fall surge of cases.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven broke the news on Facebook on Thursday, the same day as the Scandinavian country appeared likely to pass the threshold of 6,000 overall coronavirus deaths.

“The developments are going in the wrong direction fast. More are infected. More die. This is a serious situation,” he wrote.

“On the doctor’s advice, my wife Ulla and I will stay isolated for the time being,” Lofven wrote.

“We are fine and have no symptoms. In accordance with recommendations from health officials, we will take a coronavirus test as soon as possible.”

“This is the only responsible thing to do in this situation,” he added, saying the person close to him had been in contact with another person who had tested positive.

More US soldiers contract Covid-19 in South Korea

The novel coronavirus has further spread among US soldiers stationed in South Korea.

A statement by US Forces Korea (USFK) on Thursday said that 10 soldiers, including their dependents, tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in South Korea between October 23 and November 3.

The latest Covid-19 cases among the USFK staff and their families have brought total cases to 288. All those testing positive for the virus have been quarantined.