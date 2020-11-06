WORLD
Libyan parliamentarians meet for peace talks in Morocco
The lawmakers have met in the coastal town of Bouznika for talks that come ahead of a major meeting in Tunisia slated for November 9.
Members of the Libyan joint military commission meet for talks in Ghadames, a desert oasis some 465 kilometres southwest of the capital Tripoli, on November 2, 2020. / AFP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
November 6, 2020

Libyan politicians from the war-ravaged North African nation's rival administrations have met for the latest round of peace talks in Morocco.

The lawmakers met in the coastal town of Bouznika, south of Morocco's capital Rabat on Thursday, for talks that come ahead of a major meeting in Tunisia slated for November 9.

The talks follow a "permanent" UN-backed ceasefire agreement signed in Switzerland last month, intended to pave the way towards a political solution to the country's grinding conflict.

Conflict in Libya

Libya, with Africa's largest proven crude oil reserves, has been wracked by conflict for nearly a decade, since the overthrow and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

It has since been dominated by armed groups and divided between two administrations that have been bitterly-opposed: the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital Tripoli, and a rival administration in the east backed by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Negotiations

Warring factions returned to the negotiating table in September in UN-supported talks, with negotiations being held in Morocco, Egypt and Switzerland.

Details of the agenda of the talks in Morocco have not been released.

Negotiators are pushing parallel efforts to broker peace, with the military section of talks taking place this week for the fist time on Libyan soil.

On Tuesday, former enemy officers sat together in a joint military commission and agreed on a road map for implementing the ceasefire deal.

SOURCE:AFP
