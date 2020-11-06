New Zealanders have narrowly rejected a proposal to legalise recreational marijuana, according to official referendum results.

The "no" vote gained 50.7 percent support, compared to 48.4 percent in favour of legalisation, the New Zealand Electoral Commission said on Friday.

The figure for those opposed to recreational pot narrowed from the 53.1 percent recorded in preliminary data released last week, but still maintained a slim majority.

It also said final results from a second referendum to introduce euthanasia confirmed overwhelming support for the move, with 65.1 percent in favour and 33.7 percent against.

Ardern supports both

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who voted in favour of both proposals, has vowed to honour the results of the vote, meaning the cannabis issue is unlikely to be revisited in her current term of office.

However, the closeness of the vote will encourage reform advocates, who argue that disadvantaged groups such as the Maori community are disproportionately targeted under current laws.

The dual referendums were held on October 17, alongside the general election that returned Ardern to power with a landslide majority.