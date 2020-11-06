Malaysia's government has unveiled an expansionary budget to spur on activity in an economy badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, amid uncertainty over the stability of the ruling coalition.

Parliament is expected to vote on the proposed measures on November 25, and the passage of the budget is seen as vital for both the economy and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose position is under threat from the opposition and cracks in his own coalition after just eight months in office.

The coalition has a razor-thin majority, and if the budget were to be voted down by parliament, it would amount to a no-confidence vote for Muhyiddin and would plunge the country into more political instability.

Presenting the government first budget, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the focus was on three priorities - the people's welfare, business continuity and economic resilience to help the country overcome the coronavirus crisis.

"Never in modern human history has a pandemic had such a huge impact ... this is an unprecedented crisis," Tengku Zafrul told parliament.

The government boosted spending in the 2021 budget by 2.5 percent to 322.5 billion ringgit ($77.94 billion) even as the fiscal deficit is expected to hit 6 percent this year, its highest since the 2009 global financial crisis, a government report showed.

"There has been an urgent need to ensure substantial stimulus measures and (the) economic recovery plan are implemented expeditiously," Muhyiddin said in his foreword for the government's 2021 fiscal outlook report, released ahead of the budget speech.

Spending grew in 2020 as the government rolled out 305 billion ringgit worth of stimulus packages to cushion the blow from Covid-19, while revenues shrank along with the economy and were projected to fall 4.5 percent this year, the report showed.