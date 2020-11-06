Every few days, a video emerges from the United States in which someone is being dragged out of a shopping mall or escorted off a plane for refusing to wear a mask.

Just this week in London, police clashed with protestors who were violating new lockdown measures put in place to contain another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Spain, too, faces blame for the rise in hospitalisations in Europe after it prematurely decided to open up its borders for tourism.

On the other hand, China, where the first novel coronavirus case was reported late last year, has fallen out of the coronavirus news cycle.

Beijing has used a remarkable strategy to control the pandemic. China is no longer among the top 50 countries when it comes to the total number of reported Covid-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracking website.

A country of 1.4 billion people has fewer cases than much smaller nations such as Oman and Panama.

Similarly, it has brought down fatalities: more people have died in Canada and the Netherlands than in China, which has recorded 4,741 deaths so far. The new coronavirus has killed more 1.2 million people globally with the US recording the highest number of casualties at 234,937 as of November 6.

How did China stop the spread?

In mid February, a team of World Health Organisation (WHO) scientists arrived in China on a fact-finding mission when the world’s second largest economy still had the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Chinese officials were facing criticism for allegedly trying to hide information about the initial spread of the deadly pathogen in Wuhan, a city in central Hubei province.

But WHO scientists were shocked to see how quickly China’s emergency response system had sprung into action. The hospitals, which were overflowing just a few weeks ago, were now empty.

The day the team arrived, China reported 2,478 confirmed new cases of Covid-19. On its last day in the country, two weeks later, the number of cases had dropped to 409 a day.

“In the face of a previously unknown virus, China has rolled out perhaps the most ambitious, agile and aggressive disease containment effort in history,” the team noted in its report.