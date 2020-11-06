One in three students experience forms of education-related violence, including corporal punishment, online bullying, sexual exploation, abuse and physical violence, Human Rights Watch warned. The human rights researchers encouraged governments to ban corporal punishment and bring measures to protect students from such forms of violence and bullying.

More than 246 million children suffer gender-based violence in or around schools each year, while half of the world’s adolescents report violence from other students, UN agencies say.

Being exposed to school-related violence “can have serious long-term consequences on children’s lives, their futures and the future of the communities where they live,” UNICEF says, adding that “students are often targeted because of who they are or where they’re from.”

The UN says the education of teachers plays a big role in creating a change towards a safe environment for all students.

Syrian children who fled war have been one of the examples behind why teachers need training in positive discipline, HRW says, adding that many teachers still use corporal punishment to control classrooms and to exert their authority.

“Syrian children said they were insulted and often banned from going to the bathroom at schools in Lebanon since the country opened classes for Syrian refugee students and the number of children in public schools has more than doubled.”