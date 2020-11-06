As Americans and the rest of the world waited anxiously for a winner to be declared in the US presidential race, dismay mounted as President Donald Trump doubled down on his unsubstantiated attacks on the vote count and continued to falsely claim victory in the election.

Officials and newspapers around the world lamented the polarisation and dysfunction in the world’s oldest democracy as Joe Biden’s path to the White House became firmer.

While the US electoral system has remained resilient to ensure that every vote is counted, many see the unprecedented rhetoric coming from a sitting president to undermine the foundation of democracy – free and fair elections – as the latest assault on the fabric of the 244-year-old republic, while a deeply divided nation teeters on the precipice.

What is undeniable is the election has highlighted deep fault lines in the American democratic project, and Trump’s four years in office might have once and for all demolished one of the biggest myths of our time: The myth that American democracy was exceptional and a model for others to emulate.

That might be a painful realisation for Americans. And rather than teaching the rest of the world about democracy, the US might have much more to learn from other countries.

A flawed system

A preliminary reportby the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) pointed to systemic weaknesses in US elections, as well as the stress imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and Trump’s calls for an end to vote counting in certain states based on false claims of fraud.

The international observer said that the elections have been “tarnished” by legal uncertainty and Trump’s “unprecedented attempts to undermine public trust”.

The OSCE found issues caused by the pandemic and an erratic president compounded long-term systemic problems, like voter suppression that disproportionately targets the poor and ethnic minorities, and the disenfranchisement of former felons.

Underlying all this is the electoral college system, which theoretically could still deny the presidency – for what would be the third time in 20 years – to the candidate for whom the greatest number of citizens voted.

This anachronism may have been what America’s 18th-century founding fathers intended when they tried to empower states against the “tyranny of the majority”. But in an era of equal rights, it’s a bizarre relic that hardly serves as a check or a balance.

Hence, the US constitutional system lacks certain immunities against electoral debacles that newer democracies are much better equipped to deal with.

Useful lessons in democracy

In India for example, the nonpartisan Election Commission of India has even more far-reaching constitutionally protected authority to administer elections over a challenging terrain and infrastructure to reach every single voter, even in the remotest village.

While the country’s populist Prime Minister Narendra Modi assaults press freedom and civil society, elections still remain a crucial pillar of Indian democracy.

Mexico, even though it is a federal system like the US, has a politically independent National Electoral Institute that administers its federal elections. Taiwan has a strong national system of election administration led by nonpartisan authorities.

The American system is instead a hodgepodge of state and local authorities. Most are staffed by professionals, but state legislatures and secretaries of state can introduce partisanship and thus cast doubt on impartiality when administering national elections.

Neither does the US have a standing authority to investigate national-level corruption; Congress largely investigates and punishes itself.