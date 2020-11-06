TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'France shows its hypocrisy after censoring cartoon of its own minister'
France has censored a cartoon featuring its Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.
'France shows its hypocrisy after censoring cartoon of its own minister'
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is pictured during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, October 13, 2020. / Reuters
By Asena Boşnak
November 6, 2020

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said France censoring a cartoon of its Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, is an example of "hypocrisy" and "double standards."

Cavusoglu made the comments at a news conference on Friday following the informal meeting of South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) foreign ministers in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

Cavusoglu said Europe started to display “these double standards” openly on the pretext of solidarity within the EU or of supporting the member states.

He said while attacks on the most divine values are seen as freedom of speech, small criticisms against themselves are counted as an attack by these countries.

“We are against all kinds of discrimination and racism. We see all of them as crimes against humanity,” Cavusoglu stressed.

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron described Islam as "a religion in crisis," and announced plans for tougher laws to tackle "Islamist separatism" in France.

RECOMMENDED

Tensions further escalated after a high school teacher, Samuel Paty, who showed blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class, was murdered on October 16.

Insulting cartoons by Charlie Hebdo were also projected on buildings in some French cities.

Macron defended the cartoons, saying France would "not give up our cartoons," causing outrage across the Muslim world.

READ MORE:Erdogan highlights double-standards in treatment of Muslims and attacks

Winner of US election won't change Turkey’s approach

“Whoever is elected [in the US], Turkey will approach the new American administration in the same way it approaches any other country,” Cavusoglu said on the 2020 presidential election in the US as the vote counting continues.

“At the end, it is a decision given by the American people. We have to respect it just like everyone else, particularly the American politicians,” he said, adding that Turkey has worked with both Republican and Democratic administrations in the past.

Although Turkey sees bilateral relations beyond party politics, "it was not always the case on the ground," the foreign minister added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions