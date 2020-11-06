Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said France censoring a cartoon of its Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, is an example of "hypocrisy" and "double standards."

Cavusoglu made the comments at a news conference on Friday following the informal meeting of South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) foreign ministers in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

Cavusoglu said Europe started to display “these double standards” openly on the pretext of solidarity within the EU or of supporting the member states.

He said while attacks on the most divine values are seen as freedom of speech, small criticisms against themselves are counted as an attack by these countries.

“We are against all kinds of discrimination and racism. We see all of them as crimes against humanity,” Cavusoglu stressed.

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron described Islam as "a religion in crisis," and announced plans for tougher laws to tackle "Islamist separatism" in France.