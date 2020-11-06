Six Australian swimmers risk losing their Olympic medals after Brenton Rickard Scott, who was part of the men's 4x100 metre medley team that won bronze at the 2012 London Games, tested positive for a banned substance, the Age reported on Friday.

A re-analysis of the sample Rickard gave eight years ago revealed what his lawyers said was an "exceedingly small concentration" of Furosemide, a banned masking agent, the report in the Melbourne newspaper said.

The Australian Olympic Committee said they were unable to comment as there was a process in place.

Australia have not lost an Olympic medal because of any drug case.

The Age also published an email from the now-retired swimmer to his former teammates sharing what the 37-year-old called his "worst nightmare."