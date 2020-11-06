The police in Albertville, a city in southeast France, raided the residences of four school children for "glorifying terrorism" because the 10-year-olds did not approve of derogatory caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, the last messenger of God, according to the Muslim faith.

During a counselling session France reportedly conducted in public schools, three Muslim students of Turkish origin and one of Arab descent were asked if they were sorry for the murder of Samuel Paty, a French schoolteacher who was beheaded by a teenager last month for displaying derogatory cartoons of the prophet.

The trio said they condemned Paty's murder, but also did not approve of the insensitive caricatures.

After the end of the counselling session, the French police raided their homes. Speaking to TRT World, one of the students' fathers recalls the terrifying raid they suffered on Thursday morning shortly before 7 am, “We woke up with armed police at our doors. Around 10 of them stormed into our house with long barreled weapons. Children were awakened from their sleep and they gathered us in the living room in our pyjamas. They kept us seated as they searched through the house but my daughter’s room more diligently, checking her books and even taking pictures of Islamic calligraphy frames we have on our walls.”

Police took his daughter EY to the station on charges of "glorification of terrorism." They asked her parents to come to the station at 9 am for questioning.

“Police questioned us, me and my wife for two hours each asking ‘do you go to mosque for praying? If so, do you take your children with you? Do you have any duty at the mosque? What do you think about the caricatures?’ et cetera. I told them, our prophet is dear to all of us, all the Muslims and we do not find it appropriate. But I also told them, we do not support the killing of the teacher.”