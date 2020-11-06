The Austrian government has ordered the closure of two mosques in the capital Vienna.

The move came on Friday after the government said these two places of worship were attended by a lone-wolf gunman who shot and killed four people in Vienna's city centre earlier in the week.

The shooting on Monday was Austria's first major attack in decades and its first blamed on a terrorist, identified as 20-year-old Austrian man Kujtim Fejzulai, who was killed by police.

Integration Minister Susanne Raab told a press conference that the government's religious affairs office "was informed by the Interior Ministry that Monday's attacker, since his release from prison, had visited two Vienna mosques."

The two mosques are in Vienna's western suburbs.

One is the Melit Ibrahim mosque in the Ottakring district and the other is the Tewhid mosque in the Meidling area.

The BVT domestic intelligence agency "told us that the visits to these mosques furthered the attacker's radicalisation," Raab said, without clarifying the mosques' role in Fejzulai's actions.

Mosques are public places where everyone who wishes to enter or attend can. The interior ministry did not specify who the attacker was in contact with at the mosque.

Only one of the mosques was officially registered as such, Raab said,

Broken rules

A statement from the officially recognised Islamic Religious Community of Austria said one officially registered mosque was being shut because it had broken rules over "religious doctrine and its constitution," as well as national legislation governing Islamic institutions.

The Islamic religious community IGGO said freedom of religion was an important value, but which must also be protected from within its own ranks. It said it worked with the authorities to close the mosque.

After Friday prayers at a mosque in Vienna, Imam Salim Mujkanovic condemned the attack and said: "Today it was a call to the youths who might not have had such a tight link (to the extremists) via the internet or personally, but there is a danger that they might be involved in this in the future."

Activists over the years have said closing down mosques in countries where Muslims live as a minority only furthers alienation.