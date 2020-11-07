TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey dismisses governor of Central Bank
Murat Uysal was appointed governor of the bank in July 2019, after former governor Murat Cetinkaya was dismissed.
Turkey dismisses governor of Central Bank
Turkey's Central Bank seen in a file photo. / AA
November 7, 2020

Turkey has dismissed Murat Uysal as Central Bank governor and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Agbal, who was until now the head of the Strategy and Budget Presidency.

Agbal headed the finance ministry from 2015-2018 and left his post to Berat Albayrak, the current minister.

Ibrahim Senel, deputy head of the Strategy and Budget Presidency, was also appointed new head of the agency, according to a presidential decree issued in the Official Gazette.

Murat Uysal was appointed governor of the bank in July 2019, after former governor Murat Cetinkaya was dismissed.

RECOMMENDED

Former Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci was also appointed to the Economic Policies Committee.

READ MORE:Turkey's central bank cuts policy rate amid virus fears

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions