A former Afghan television presenter and two other civilians have been killed in a bomb explosion in Kabul, police said, in the latest violence to rock the city.

The death of Yama Siawash is being investigated, said police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

The former presenter on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV had recently begun working with Afghanistan's Central Bank and was in a bank vehicle along with another senior employee, Ahmadullah Anas and the driver, Mohammad Amin. All died in the explosion, said Faramarz.

Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months, with an attack last week on Kabul University that killed 22 people, many of them students. Daesh affiliate claimed that attack, as well as another assault on an educational institution on October 24, also in the capital, that killed 24 people.

READ MORE: Deadly attack on Kabul University campus over after hours-long gun battle

Surge in violence