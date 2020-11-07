WORLD
Azerbaijan retakes more villages from Armenia's occupation
Since clashes erupted on September 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian ceasefires since October 10.
Recent shelling in the town of Shushi (Shusha), in the course of a military conflict over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, on October 29, 2020. / Reuters
By Melek Aktepe
November 7, 2020

The Azerbaijani army has liberated 16 more villages in the Upper Karabakh region from Armenia's occupation.

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan liberated Yuxari Veyselli, Yuxari Seyidehmedli, Gorgan, Uchunju Mahmudlu, Gachar and Divanalilar villages of Fuzuli, Yukhari Mezre and Yanarhach villages of Jabrayil, Gezyan, Balasoltanli and Merdanli villages of Gubadli, Beshdeli village of Zangilan, Garabulag and Moshmakhat villages of Khojaly, Atagut and Tsakuri of Khojavend," Azerbaijan's president said on Twitter on Saturday.

Since clashes erupted on September 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian ceasefires since October 10.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan, and surrounding regions.

Decades-long occupation

About 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

While world powers have called for a sustainable ceasefire, Turkey has supported Baku's right to self-defence and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Multiple UN resolutions also call for the withdrawal of the invading forces.

