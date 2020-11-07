Saturday, November 7, 2020

Italy reports almost 40,000 new cases

Italy has registered 39,811 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry has said, the country's highest-ever daily tally and up from 37,809 on Friday.

The ministry also reported 425 Covid-19 related deaths, down from 446 the day before.

A total of 41,063 people have now died because of Covid-19 in Italy, which has registered some 902,490 coronavirus infections since the start of its outbreak.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's business capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 11,489 new cases on Saturday against 9,934 on Friday.

UK reports 24,957 new infections

Britain reported 24,957 new cases of Covid-19 and 413 deaths from the virus, both up on figures from the day before, government data showed on Saturday.

Britain has banned entry to all non-resident foreigners coming from Denmark after a mutated version of the coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans.

"This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

Turkey reports over 2,400 more patients

Turkey has registered 2,483 more novel coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The country's overall tally now stands at 391,739, the ministry said on Saturday.

A total of 1,928 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 336,221, while the death toll rose by 81 to reach 10,803.

More than 139,600 more Covid-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 14.98 million.

German police clash with protesters against virus curbs

German police said demonstrators protesting coronavirus restrictions attacked them on Saturday after police called on the protesters to disperse in the city of Leipzig.

"There were numerous attacks against security forces," police tweeted while media disseminated images of projectiles thrown at the police.

Germany has reported 23,399 new coronavirus cases and 130 more deaths.

The country now has a total of 642,488 infections and 11,226 fatalities, according to Rober Koch Institute.

Austria reports record-high infections

Austria reported a record high 8,241 new coronavirus infections within the last 24 hours, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

The number of deaths related to the virus rose by 37 to 1,377, it said.

Bosnian PM tests positive

Bosnia's Prime Minister ZoranTegeltija has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home, the cabinet said in a statement.

Tegeltija is in a stable health condition with mild symptoms of the coronavirus, the statement added on Saturday.

Bosnia on Friday reported a record number of 49 deaths from the infection and 28,000 active cases.

Malaysia reports 1,168 new cases, 3 new deaths

Malaysia has reported 1,168 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's tally to 39,357 infections, as the government extended a partial lockdown order to more states until December 6.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded three new fatalities, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 282.

Poland reports record daily increase in cases

Poland has reported a record 27,875 new daily coronavirus cases, as the total number of reported cases surpassed 500,000 and the country's struggling healthcare system faced supply shortages.

Poland has 20,249 occupied hospital beds out of 30,896 available for Covid-19 patients.

Hungary reports record high of 107 daily deaths

Hungary has reported a record high 107 daily Covid-19 deaths, while new cases rose by 5,318, the government said in a statement.

It said the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 rose to 5,612, with 405 patients on ventilators.

Worst hit Southeast Asian country: Indonesia

Indonesia, the Southeast Asian country worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, reported 4,262new infections on Saturday, taking the total to 433,836, data from the government's Covid-19 task force showed.

There were 98 new deaths, bringing the total to 14,540.

Trump chief of staff Meadows tests positive

President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.

Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year. They offered no details on when the chief of staff came down with the virus or his current condition. His diagnosis was first reported by Bloomberg News.

One administration official said several other staffers had tested positive as well l.

Meadows travelled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count.