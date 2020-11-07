Spain is preparing legislation that would impose a 5.0-per cent tax on steaming giants like Netflix with the funds used to boost Spanish cinematic production, the government has said.

The draft law, which would tax online entertainment platforms on the basis of earnings generated in Spain, seeks to bring existing legislation "in line with the reality of the market where new audiovisual players have multiplied as a result of new technologies", an economy ministry statement said on Friday.

The reform is part of the government's Digital Spain 2025 strategy, one of whose aims is to improve the country's appeal as one of the most attractive locations for shooting films and series.

The text "extends the obligation to fund European audiovisual production to those providers offering services in Spain even if they're not based there" in a nod to platforms like Netflix, HBO, Disney and Amazon Prime Video.

"Providers with a turnover of more than 50 million euros generated from services in Spain must allocate 5.0 per cent of these revenues to finance European audiovisual works or as a contribution to the Cinematography Protection Fund," it says.

Of that amount, 70 per cent must be used to finance audiovisual works by independent producers, and a minimum of 40 per cent must be used to fund independent films "in any of Spain's official languages".