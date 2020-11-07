Iran has temporarily released Nasrin Sotoudeh, an internationally renowned human rights lawyer who was jailed two years ago on spying and propaganda charges, the Iranian judiciary's news agency has reported.

Sotoudeh's release followed warnings last month by human rights groups that her health had severely deteriorated after she staged a six-week hunger strike to demand the release of political prisoners and rights activists.

"Nasrin Sotoudeh ... went on furlough with the agreement of the assistant superintendent of the women's prison," the judiciary's Mizan news agency said on Saturday, without giving further details.

Iran has granted temporary release to thousands of prisoners following concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in jails in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

Spying